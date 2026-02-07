On Friday, 6 February 2026, Tebogo Thobejane posted pictures on her Instagram account, flaunting her curves in a swimsuit

Tebogo Thobejane took a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's alleged side chick, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, in the caption

Followers quickly picked up on the shade, while others focused on Tebogo’s appearance, flooding the post with praise for her curves and confidence

Popular socialite Tebogo Thobejane threw subtle shade at South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Rachel Matjeng in the caption of her sultry post.

On Thursday, 5 February 2026, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng left South Africans stunned after she told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she had an illicit affair with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Brigadier Matjeng is the SAPS Section Head for Quality Management: Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management at the Forensic Services Division in Pretoria.

Hours after seemingly reacting to Brigadier Rachel Matjeng’s revelation that she was romantically involved with Matlala, Tebogo Thobejane, who also dated him, threw subtle shade at the top cop by sharing a couple of thirst traps.

Tebogo Thobejane shades SAPS top cop with pics

On Friday, 6 February 2026, Tebogo Thobejane shared two photos of herself flaunting her curves in a swimsuit on her official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“A real life Diva 😎😎😎”

See the photos below:

Thobejane’s post came after Brigadier Rachel Matjeng revealed the terms of endearment she and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala called each other.

“I am not a romantic person. I'm not into calling people honey, love or whatever, but I'll give you a pet name. So, for him, I was calling him Mr V, and from his side, he was calling me Diva,” Brigadier Rachel Matjeng said.

This was after Justice Madlanga said he found it odd that there were so few words of endearment between the two, despite Brigadier Matjeng’s claim that they were in a romantic relationship.

Watch the video below:

Fans react after Tebogo Thobejane shades top cop

In the comments beneath Tebogo Thobejane’s Instagram post, several of her followers caught the subtle shade she had thrown at Brigadier Rachel Matjeng. Several of her followers drooled over Tebogo Thobejane’s curves.

Here are some of the comments:

goldenwolf_motsepe gushed:

“👑🔥❤You deserve the world and everything in it❤🔥👑”

nana_sikhakhane laughed:

“I see what you did there😂😂the ONLY diva we know🤍🤍🔥”

lungie.lushaba asked:

“Bathong 😂and the other one?”

morgan_makoko laughed:

“Throwing shade😂”

reubenphetla10 gushed:

“You truly are a vision of elegance and Perfection, with a beauty, body and serenity that shines from within 🌹🌹🌹👌👌👌❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🥰💯💯💯😍😍😍”

boitumelo_kagiso_ remarked:

“Real Diva who received real girlfriend allowance.”

SAPS Brigadier Rachel Matjeng responds to claims she received a BBL

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported Brigadier Rachel Matjeng publicly addressed speculation that she received money from murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala for a cosmetic procedure.

The brigadier stated that Matlala only assisted her with medication and not cosmetic surgery. Public reaction was divided, with many netizens criticising officials' behaviour during a serious inquiry.

