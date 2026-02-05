Tebogo Thobejane Seemingly Reacts After SAPS Brigadier Reveals Affair with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
- On Thursday, 5 February 2026, a SAPS brigadier, Rachel Matjeng, admitted at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she was in a romantic relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala
- Matlala is currently in custody for allegedly orchestrating a hit on his ex-girlfriend, former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane
- As the revelation trended, Tebogo Thobejane appeared to react on her Instagram Stories with a sarcastic question
Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has seemingly reacted after a high-ranking member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) confessed that they were in an adulterous relationship with murder-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.
Vusimuzi Matlala is currently behind bars for allegedly orchestrating a hit on his ex-girlfriend, socialite Tebogo Thobejane.
On Thursday, 5 February 2026, South Africans were left buzzing after Brigadier Rachel Matjeng told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.
Brigadier Matjeng is the South African Police Service’s Section Head for Quality Management: Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management at the Forensic Services Division in Pretoria.
As South Africans weighed in on Brigadier Rachel Matjeng’s revelation, Tebogo Thobejane seemingly joined the chat with a question.
Tebogo Thobejane seemingly reacts to Brigadier’s romance with Vusimuzi Matlala
Tebogo Thobejane shared an Instagram Story consisting of several laughing out loud emojis and a rhetorical question. The story was captioned:
“😂😂😂😂😂 no man Kante are what's going on here in this movie called South Africa.”
See the screenshot below:
Tebogo Thobejane reveals how romance with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala started
In a previous report, Tebogo Thobejane opened up about her past romance with ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.
Thobejane shared details about how she and Matlala first met, where they would spend time together as a couple and how he behaved around her.
Sunday Times reported that Tebogo met Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in 2020 at a private event in Sandton.
She said Matlala asked his friend to call her over so that they could have a conversation. Tebogo said the version of Matlala she met at the private event was the man of her dreams.
Their relationship only lasted 13 months, and they broke up sometime in 2021. About two years after their breakup, on 23 October 2023, Tebogo Thobejane survived a shooting that left her friend in a wheelchair.
She said one of the greatest lessons she learnt from her relationship with Matlala is to trust her intuition.
According to the report. Tebogo Thobejane also revealed whether she would appear at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry or not if she were invited to testify.
How much Vusimuzi Matlala paid for Tebogo Thobejane's hit
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that on Thursday, 30 October 2025, the Madlanga Commission heard how much Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala paid for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed.
Witness C detailed the role played by Vusi Matlala, as well as his co-accused, particularly Nthabiseng Nzama. Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning why Vusi Matlala wanted Tebogo Thobejane killed.
