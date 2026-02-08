Clement Maosa took to social media on Saturday, 7 February 2026, to post a behind-the-scenes video of his latest desert episode on Skeem Saam

Maosa and Hungani Ndlovu's characters, Kwaito Seakamela and Tbose Maputla, were rescued from the desert

Fans of the soapie reacted to the actor's post by thanking him and Ndlovu for their performances

Musician and actor Clement Maosa had social media buzzing this week when he shared a behind-the-scenes clip of his desert scenes on Skeem Saam.

Maosa, who plays the role of Kwaito Seakamela-Maputla, recently trended online when his character was stuck in the desert after his plane crashed.

The actor stars opposite Hungani Ndlovu, who previously received backlash for playing Tbose Maputla.

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa shared a clip of his behind-the-scenes videos with Hungani Ndlovu on his Instagram account on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

"Here is a lil #BTS of something dope we shot a while ago. Firstly, I just wanna appreciate each and every single person who contributes to this show, every single one. Storytelling is teamwork, and God, I’m blessed to work with such amazing, kind human beings; everyone is so dedicated, very giving, and considerate," says the actor.

Maosa also said he was grateful that the show ranked number 1 in the country with 4.5 million views.

"The best award for what we do is seeing the impact on the people we make this for. Cheers to many more educational and entertaining stories. Tbose & Boikanyo 😭😭😭🙆🏾‍♂️ We will choose storytelling over and over again!" he added.

Skeem Saam fans react to the desert video

Mpume_lelo_m said:

"I’m proud of the quality and the effort to bring the dessert to us. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️I actually thought it was a picture background."

Realakhona_m responded:

"This was shot in Atlantis, right?"

Madame. Moerane commented:

"Obhorile geofa Bra Boike metsi," (You bored me when yougave Bra Boikie water).

TV and radio presenter Zanelepotelwa said:

"It was everything, yho! You guys can be so proud."

Masego_sibanda wrote:

"So you guys were never alone? 😭 Why nebasa le thuse kgante?" 🥴 (Why didn't they help you?)

Poppymissp said:

"This was awesome to watch....It was emotional, but the storyline was so educational 🔥🙌."

Dire_thobejane responded:

"Even behind the scenes, Bra Boikie can’t be found!😂🔥."

Lorrainetromp reacted:

"This was amazing, you guys made us cry, felt every scene ❤️❤️."

_Sydney. lynch said:

"Best 1st sopie in south ahhh 🔥."

Gabonewejustice wrote:

"Keep going and keep at it, my brother ✨.There are endless opportunities and no restrictions in life. The world is your oyster 👏🔥."

