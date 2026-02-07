Rising star Malibongwe Ndwaba opens up about his return to SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

Ndwaba made waves on social media this week when he returned to the educational show as another character

Viewers of the popular show recently commented on Ndwaba's return as an educator

'Skeem Saam' actor Malibongwe Ndwaba returns as Mr Xulu. Images: SkeemSaam3

Actor Malibongwe Ndwaba, who previously played the role of a prisoner, Shongwe, opposite Lehasa Maphosa (played by Cedric Fourie), shocked Skeem Saam fans when he returned as another character this week.

Ndwaba joined former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng this month, who has joined the educational soapie as Mr Qhomane, an educator at Turf High.

The soapie shared on its X account on 2 February 2026 that Ndwaba has returned to the show under a different character.

"Wait a minute...Mr Xulu, the new teacher known as "Shongwe," has landed at Turf High!" said the show.

Ndwaba surprised Skeem Saam fans this past week when he returned to the soapie as Shongwe Radebe, a man fresh out of prison who steals Mr Sibusiso Xulu’s identity and reinvents himself as a qualified teacher at Turfloop High School.

The actor shared in an interview with Sunday World on Friday, 6 February 2026, that his latest character does not believe he is evil.

"Shongwe genuinely believes he is doing what he must to survive in a society that has already decided he is disposable,” says the star.

The isiXhosa-speaking actor also shares that after prison, Shongwe understood that rehabilitation is something we talk about, but exclusion is what people experience after prison.

"Once doors remain closed long enough, a person will find another way in. Even if it means using someone else’s name,” says the actor.

Skeem Saam fans react to Ndwaba's new role

@Modiegi61840796 said:

"Why wena Skeem Saam ore he's Pavarroti? Or did he actually fake his profile? What's going on? I only know this Pavarroti, even Shongwe didn't even know how to sing, but he's already Pavarroti aowa lena."

@MiltonTsha78422 wrote:

"Turf High will be more interesting when the new teacher Mr Shongwe, arrives. So I wonder what the relationship will be like between Principal Magongoa and Mr Shongwe."

@bhulu_elimnyama reacted:

"Criminal to teacher khanjan?" (How is it possible?)

@Kaykena28 commented:

"They are literally showing us how Mzansi operates, guys!"

@KH010_F310 said:

"Yeses, now it all makes sense with the hand, he was tortured in jail by Sikes, I knew I saw that face before."

@paseka_ernest responded:

"Skeem Saam thinks we are all from Gunduland, watseba, when did he get out of jail, and how can he land a job with a criminal record? Skeem Saam writers think we are stupid watseba, ha re tswe Limpopo kaofela tjooooo."

'Skeem Saam' fans react to Malibongwe Ndwaba's comeback as Mr Xulu. Image: Skeem Saam3

Former Isibaya star Thalitha Ndima joins Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actress Thalitha Ndima had social media buzzing when she scored a role on Skeem Saam.

The SABC1 show confirmed Ndima's latest character on its social media accounts on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Viewers of the show commented on the actress's character as Babalwa Jaceni on social media.

