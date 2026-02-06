South African podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu became the talk of the town after a video of him and his wife went viral

An online user posted the video of the couple on social media, joining in on a TikTok challenge

Many netizens were wowed by the beauty of Sfiso's wife, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Sfiso Ndlovu's wife trended on social media.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, who knew that the troublesome podcaster and artist manager Sfiso Ndlovu would ever bag himself such a beautiful and calm wife. The controversial star has been making headlines on social media of late, regarding his significant other.

Despite him having an altercation once again with the Amapiano star, Sizwe Alakine, at a public space, an online user @Ntando___N2 shared a video of the podcaster having a great time with his wifey on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Many netizens were wowed by Sfiso's wife's beauty despite him having mocked the Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi for how she looked.

A look at Sfiso's wife below:

Netizens react to Sfiso's wife

Shortly after the video of the podcaster and his wife went viral on social media, many netizens were amazed by how beautiful his woman is, yet he act childish in public. Others flooded the comment section with their reactions to her flawless beauty. Here's what they had to say below:

@MymothersSon2 said:

"She deserves better."

@lerato_lalove wrote:

"Before Sfiso became the person he is today, was he a decent human being? Must she have fallen in love with something good, no?"

@Nhlanhla_Legend commented:

"He looks at the camera like he was told not to blink or shift attention."

@Jabstar_86 mentioned:

"She's beautiful, but not my type."

@AsemahleSomacal replied:

"He doesn’t deserve her. Such a gorgeous lady dating a man who has been run through with a history of being a pornstar."

@ChromeDaCesar responded:

"Had no idea he was hitched, what is he doing talking nonsense with laaities on a podcast."

@TinaZinhle stated:

"I’d crash out DAILY knowing my husband talks too much."

Netizens reacted to Sfiso Ndlovu's wife.

Source: Instagram

Sfiso apologises to Thatohatsi

In January 2026, the controversial podcaster went public and apologised to the Amapiano vocalist, Thatohatsi, after he and his Piano Pulse co-hosts mocked her physical appearance on their podcast.

He said:

"The full context of the clip was not to hurt you. I would never wake up and decide to hurt you. I'm sorry for my part. I account for my part in breaking your heart. You don't deserve it; you're a beautiful woman. I want to apologise to you and your family. I care about you.

"I didn't mean to hurt your feelings, for making you feel like less of a woman. A lot of people were hurt in the process. Sometimes we sit here and speak our minds, and we don't see how much we're hurting others. I'll do better."

L-Tido addresses MacG feud

In a previous report, Briefly News shared L-Tido's explosive revelations about his feud with fellow podcaster MacG.

The rapper explained what led to the beef, even mentioning that he and MacG were once on good terms - until they weren't.

