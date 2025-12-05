L-Tido appeared on the New Gen Podcast on Thursday, 4 December 2025, and addressed his long-running beef with MacG

On Friday, 5 December 2025, a clip of L-Tido explaining how they went from being on good terms to them beefing was shared on X (Twitter)

In his explanation, L-Tido took jabs at MacG, emphasising that he doesn't consider what they have as beef

Rapper-turned-podcast host L-Tido and Podcast and Chill head honcho MacG have been feuding for years. Now, L-Tido has finally lifted the lid on why he and MacG are beefing,

The Steve Kekana hitmaker appeared on the New Gen Podcast with FARGOptyltd, Domingos, Siv and Bruce, where the conversation covered everything from his viral kiss with Anele Zondo to his long-running fallout with the Podcast and Chill creator. The episode aired on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

L-Tido shares why things went wrong with MacG

When asked why things went sour, L-Tido said he and MacG were once cool and even worked together behind the scenes. He explained that MacG would often reach out for help whenever he needed celebrity contacts for Podcast and Chill.

“MacG’s fake. So, like, I haven't seen him since we've been at war. He used to hit me up asking me for guests’ numbers. Like, ‘Yo Tido, I wanna call this person can you please give me the number? I want them on the show.’ Yeah, but I don't view it as beef, 'cause even if we had to fight, I could just be like. It's not a fair beef. I only fight people who can fight me back. So, I wouldn't call it beef. That's it. Like, but we used to be cool and then, yeah, then it went sideways,” L-Tido said.

He described MacG as self-centred and fake. L-Tido shared how MacG would praise him in private and then mock him publicly on Podcast and Chill.

“I think, like Mac, now and then, would just take shots at podcasters, period. He would just say he doesn't watch podcasts. I think he's the type of person where it's like he wants everyone to clap for him, but when anyone else does well, he doesn't want to see that. I just feel he's that type of personality, you know, 'cause we went from a place of him giving me props like ‘Your podcast is doing well.’ And then when he's on his podcast, he would take shots and whatever,” L-Tido said.

The L-Tido Podcast host explained that he initially tried to ignore MacG’s digs, but after repeated shots, he felt compelled to respond. L-Tido said he is generally peaceful, but once someone keeps pushing, he retaliates.

“I told these guys I said, ‘Yo, I’m a type of person where it’s like I’m a cool guy, I’m all about good vibes. Good energy. But I’m also the type of guy where it’s like Don't ever play with me. I don’t allow anybody to play with me. And once you do that, then it's like, ‘OK, let's see what you're about. Let's see what you're about’. So, I told the guys, I said, yo, I let him say something once I let him slide. And say something twice I let it slide. I told them if he says something one more time, I’m on his neck. So, that's what happened basically. But like I said, I don't view it as beef,” he explained.

