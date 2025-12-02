Stogie T finally released his highly anticipated song featuring some of Mzansi's top hip-hop musicians

The rapper was in an interview with YFM following the song's release, and he shared what it was like recording with A-Reece and Nasty C

One of the main points that Stogie T raised was that Nasty C and A-Reece did not know that the other would be featured on the song

Stofie T has finally released his song with A-Reece and Nasty C. Image: Nasty_csa, Stogie_t, Reeceyoungking

Source: Instagram

The wait is finally over; Stogie T has finally released his much-anticipated single featuring rappers Nasty C, Maggz and A-Reece.

The track, titled The Four Horsemen, had a twist: it was recorded at different times, so neither Reece nor Nasty knew they would be in it. During his press tour to promote the song, Stogie appeared on YFM, where he shared the song's backstory.

He also mentioned why he kept the details about who was featured from the collaborators during the earliest stages of recording.

Watch the interview below:

Reacting to the video, fans are here for the collaboration, with many saying it has been a long time coming.

fanat_ii celebrated:

"Stogie gave us something we've been wanting for years. Also, thanks to Nasty and Reece for agreeing to push the song. I know Maggz is definitely going to kill it. Still remember heaven."

odwaworldwide shared:

"Great work, Stogie, salute OG."

lyrilo_southa reacted:

"Quite frankly, I don't think anyone would say no to the release of this song. This was already a war at setup, with the saying that says you are as good as your last performance, who would want to retreat? Because then the other would have already known that they had retreated? Then the question is, did they agree to release the song because they wanted to or because they didn't want to feed into each other's point to prove!"

kagisosegale said:

"Dope work, grootman. But it's Maggz pronounced "Muggs". Please put some respek' on the name and pronounce it right, sir. That's one of the best pens in the game right there."

What happened between A-Reece and Nasty C?

In August this year, Reece put the beef rumours to rest, saying he and Nasty are just two greats, doing their own things.

Fans were not entirely convinced, though, because Nasty C had taken a few shots at Reece in the past.

They had always been cordial with one another, though, with IOL reporting that Nasty C texted A-Reece after learning of his feature on the same song.

"I just did a song with Stogie T. I didn’t know you were gonna be on the song, but I’m still down to go ahead with this. Where are we at before we do that? Are we not effing with each other or what?”

Reece replied to the text saying, “He was like, ‘Nah, dude, what? We’re good. We’re not beefing or whatever.’ He said he had no idea either.”

Fans concerned for A-Reece

