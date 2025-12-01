“Revenge Is Best Served Cold”: US Man Sparks Debate After Hunting Baboons in South Africa
- An American reality TV star shared photos of himself hunting a baboon during a trip to South Africa
- The man said he was attacked by over 50 baboons two years ago and returned to get revenge
- Social media users were divided, with some supporting him and others questioning the ethics of the hunt
An American reality TV star got people talking after he shared photos from a hunting trip in South Africa. The Idaho native explained that two years ago, he was attacked by over 50 baboons while filming the series Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing 2. He said the baboons had the upper hand that day, but he always knew they would meet again. This time, he came prepared with his boots on. The Facebook user @jeff.zausch posted images on 24 November 2025 with the caption:
"Revenge is a dish best served cold."
The photos showed him posing with a baboon he had shot, looking through the scope of his rifle, and holding up the skull of the animal. He thanked his friends Divan and Steve from Vintage Africa Safaris for giving him the opportunity, calling it an incredible hunt that he will remember for a lifetime. He mentioned forming a partnership with the safari company for his South Africa adventure trips and said they would be guiding him through Kruger National Park.
Netizens react to the photos
Social media users reacted to Facebook user @jeff.zausch's photos, sharing how they felt about him hunting the baboons:
@loren_van_winkle wrote:
"There's no perspective that makes this ok... I've been a fan, so believe me, I've tried seeing it your way. Sometimes wrong is just WRONG."
@wendy_ferland argued:
"I see naysayers on here, but most have probably never been to Kruger to see first-hand the baboon issue. I have been there to see firsthand that the baboon population is out of control and that it puts the whole ecosystem of the park at risk."
@aj_baker said:
"Hell yeah, Jeff. Get back on the screen."
@terry_bach commented:
"What a sweet revenge!"
@abby_phipps questioned:
"I don't remember this 'attack' 🙄"
@steven_moreau asked:
"So... That was one of the baboons that attacked you?"
@randy_cook wondered:
"If 50 boons attacked you, how are you still alive?"
@svtcobra_blanco added:
"Don't kill what you won't eat."
@bryon_gaudreau joked:
"You killing our cousins 😆 🤣"
Are baboons endangered
According to SANBI, Chacma baboons are not endangered. They’re the largest monkeys in Africa and live in big groups that can range from just a few animals to over 200. They’re found across southern Africa, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and they adapt well to many environments like savannas, mountains, woodlands and even the Cape Fynbos.
View the Facebook photos here.
