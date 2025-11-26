A woman showed people how comfortable a baboon became on her premises in a hilarious TikTok video

The lady in Hartbeespoort showed that she officially had a regular visitor in the form of wildlife eager to be around her property

South Africans were stunned as the woman revealed that she was officially frequently interacting with Hartbeespoort baboons

A TikTok video of a baboon in Hartbeespoort was a viral hit. People were in disbelief after the lady started recording the wild animal that was in her yard.

A Hartbeespoort woman showed a baboon at her house in a TikTok video. Image: @tshegofatsoboled

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman interacting with the baboon received more than 200,000 likes. People commented on the video with questions about the wildlife sighting in Hartbeespoort.

A woman, @tshegofatsoboled, was recording a TikTok video when there was movement behind her. The lady had her back to the window, and the curtain was moving, revealing that it was a baboon peeking in. The caption was the woman admitting she gave the baboon food, and now they think he is their best friend. She showed the yard with the baboon leisurely hanging out on her lawn.

Hartbeespoort is in the north of Johannesburg. Image: Photo by Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa stunned by baboons in Hartbeespoort

Many people were amused that the woman @tshegofatsoboled was brave for not being bothered by the baboon's presence. Other people shared their experience with primates that made it inside their homes. Watch the video of her baboon experience below:

Dee🌸 commented:

"Imagine ole in a virtual meeting, camera on. You will be a topic ko officing ba re wa loya😭"

Zoe Mrs Bhebhe joked:

"Spiritual husband 😭🤣"

Kea Selemane 💋 shared her baboon story:

"One came into our house and ate the food my mom dished up 😭"

Phumz was stunned by the woman's reaction:

"You’re too chill for my understanding 😭"

greenteacoco_ imagined foreigners watching the clip:

"This is exactly what America and Europe think is happening in Africa😅"

Mpho Ntlatleng added:

"The ones in Durban Morningside wait for you at the KFC, then try to grab it from you."

Dee.Nice wrote:

"My windows would remain closed, and I’d apply for a new home loan 😭"

💝Mazikhali❤️‍🔥 wrote:

"I once baked a muffin I forgot to lock the door when I came back to the kitchen. Gone the Tupperware and my muffin, when I look outside, they were even sharing them."

Boago L Ntwampe🫦🫦 wondered:

"Why are you so calm?😭"

Bonnie ♡444♡ Divine was also amazed, she was relaxed about the baboon:

"Yhoo you not even scared? 😭 Mina, I would have died while recording the video."

𝓓ꨄ was in disbelief that she was in Hartebeespoort:

"Which Hartbeespoort are you staying in?"

