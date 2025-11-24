A TikTok video of a woman who was not happy when she tried to have a fun night out, only to come across a "Pens Down" party

The lady in the viral video went viral as she helped police who were on duty to curb underage drinking

South Africans were divided as they shared their thoughts on the woman who expressed her disapproval of youngsters having nights out on the town

A woman went viral in a TikTok video where she was helping police. The lady started recording when police showed up at a Pens Down event. Pens Down refers to a South African tradition where matriculants (final-year high school students) celebrate the end of exams by attending parties.

A woman at a Pens Down party tried to help SAPS find students at the event. Image: @gooper_m / TikTok/ Freepik

The video capturing the chaos that ensued at a party received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the Pens Down party culture.

In a TikTok video by @gooper_m woman was yelling, trying to attract police attention. She said they are trying to help police catch underage kids who are trying to run away from your Pens Down party. In the video, she remarked that she was way too old to come to the party and only find children.

Pens Down parties usually include students celebrating the end of exams after finishing school. Image: Kağan Karatay

SA split as lady reports Pens Down to SAPS

People commented, and some supported, the woman in the clip by @gooper_m, who was reporting Pens Down attendees to the police. Online users argued that she must be too old because she complained about the extremely young crowd while grooving. Watch the video of the woman snitching and read the comments divided over the woman below:

🎀See_sunder🎭 questioned the older groovist:

"Ufunani kwi groove umdala? (What are you doing at groove at your old age?)"

pino.🤍 chastisedComfortzee7 the lady:

"Ungbhorile chomi shame😭🫷🏾"

Meluleki S. criticised her:

"People complained when kids died in EC, now they are saying the lady uyaphapha, hayi anazi nifunani 🤞"

JustNicole_mals wondered:

"Why are they wearing school uniform nabo 😅"

Percy Jiyane joked about the woman reporting youngsters:

"Ama1k kodwa😭"

Tar Ira 🫠 slammed the woman:

"Pens down, yeka ingane."

khanyisa_mjila added:

"Uyiscefe sisi ngeke uyanyanyisa shame, baphuza utywala bakho yhini ??😭"

Karabo Phiri disagreed:

"Remember Enyobeni Tavern?? Pls tuu she did the right thing."

Saneliswa S Nhlanganiso argued that the youngster should enjoy Pens Down:

"They are no longer school kids kodwa."

officialsihlee was amused by the ladu reporting the presumed matriculants:

"'Naba lapha; Chaaa u wrong mara at least they reached 18 yrs!! 😭"

maVilakazi reminded people of the danger of Pens Down season:

"If something happened to these students bekzothiwa benithuleleni ni groover with high school kids 💔 you did good mama ignore negative comments from abantu abavuna umbhedo ❤️"

Comfortzee7 hit back at the woman:

"Uyaphapha wena ngathi awkaze wafunda , wa groover🫵🏾"

