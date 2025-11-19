Amapiano star Sha Sha went viral following her most recent performance at Moloko Menlyn, Johannesburg

The star is back in full force in the limelight and seems to be booked and busy every weekend

South African social media users could not stop gushing over the singer, saying she looked good

Sha Sha wowed internet users with her performance at a Johannesburg establishment. Image: Shashaofficial

Source: Instagram

Singer Sha Sha recently went viral following her performance at Moloko Menlyn, Johannesburg. She sang her classic hit while busting a few moves for her supporters.

Ever since returning to the limelight, Sha Sha has been booked and busy, as videos of her performing at venues go viral week in and week out.

Sha Sha goes viral for recent performance

X user @TheAudioLabSA posted a clip of Sha Sha performing, and in it, a few fans can be heard hyping her up.

Social media users could not stop gushing over the singer, saying she looked gorgeous. A few weeks back, some people trolled her for her weight gain. Now, they could not help but notice that she had lost some of it.

Sha Sha's performance had people talking. Image: Shashaofficial

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from users:

@Khayastixx claimed:

"You'll never see her performance at Piano Hub because of that DJ."

@Mapiwan63229832 was shook:

"Aibo, just two weeks ago, she looked so fat, then today she got this perfect body. I’m jealous."

@voiceless__ asked:

"Isn’t Moloko owned by the same guys who sexually assaulted those boys a few years back? We are too quick to forget in this country."

@Joel52961303 exclaimed:

"She deserves citizenship because wow!"

@MeekJam was unimpressed:

"Ah mara piano lacks personality maan. The original of this song has so much to offer, so unique and full of flavour."

@sipho_mate said:

"The only Zimbabwean who is beautiful among all the Zimbabweans."

@wexa11 said:

"May the spirit of Ozempic never find her."

@BongaBrutus101 shared:

"Once dated a Zimbo girl who looked exactly like Shasha, very beautiful, fluffy and short. I love them!"

@PeacefulZulu joked:

"She deserves citizenship, Dudula must stay far away from her."

SA defends Sha Sha from PA member

This would not be the first time people defended Sha Sha. PA Women’s League leader, Victoria Africa, named rapper Nadia Nakai, Sha Sha and TV presenter Peter Ndoro in her rant, calling for Zimbabwean-born celebs to be deported.

"We don't want foreigners to speak for us and represent us. We have enough intelligent South Africans who are capable of doing that. We want all of these people deported back to their countries. It does not matter the number of years you have been in the country, we want them gone," Africa remarked.

Sha Sha speaks on lessons she learnt in music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sha shared some insights on how to navigate the music industry and how artists should conduct themselves. She advised people to always stay grounded.

She also encouraged people to be strong and should be able to stand up for themselves. The star has many hits under her belt, so she is well-equipped for how difficult the music industry can be.

Source: Briefly News