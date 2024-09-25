Sha Sha has shared some insights on how to navigate the music industry and how artists should conduct themselves

The Amapiano star encourages people to be strong and should be able to stand up for themselves

The singer has many hits under her belt, so she knows a thing or two about how difficult the music industry can be

Sha Sha is one of the most famous names in the Amapiano genre. She has used her platform to educate others on how to navigate the industry.

Sha Sha on the tough music industry

Something About You hitmaker Sha Sha spoke honestly about how difficult the music industry can get. As someone who has quite a few years in the game, the singer has learnt a thing or two.

According to Sunday World, Sha Sha motivates aspiring artists to be headstrong and should master the ability to stand up for themselves.

“I have always been grounded, which I believe is the most important thing. When it comes to this industry, you need to know what you want," the news publication quoted her.

Not for the fainthearted

With all the bickering going on in the industry and artists crying about exploitation, this proves Sha Sha's sentiments.

The beauty further added that people should always keep the right company and understand that “the industry is not for the fainthearted."

“You have to be strong, you have to fight, and you have to literally stand your ground,” she concluded.

