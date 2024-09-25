Sha Sha Opens Up About What the Music Industry Has Taught Her, Shares Valuable Advice
Sha Sha is one of the most famous names in the Amapiano genre. She has used her platform to educate others on how to navigate the industry.
Sha Sha on the tough music industry
Something About You hitmaker Sha Sha spoke honestly about how difficult the music industry can get. As someone who has quite a few years in the game, the singer has learnt a thing or two.
According to Sunday World, Sha Sha motivates aspiring artists to be headstrong and should master the ability to stand up for themselves.
“I have always been grounded, which I believe is the most important thing. When it comes to this industry, you need to know what you want," the news publication quoted her.
Not for the fainthearted
With all the bickering going on in the industry and artists crying about exploitation, this proves Sha Sha's sentiments.
The beauty further added that people should always keep the right company and understand that “the industry is not for the fainthearted."
“You have to be strong, you have to fight, and you have to literally stand your ground,” she concluded.
Someone who is also ensuring that she keeps herself surrounded by the right people in her corner, Boohle told Briefly News that keeping a small circle works best for her and ensuring that she has the right amount of people managing her.
