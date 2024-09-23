A photo showing people getting tested at a groove has opened a can of worms after making the rounds online

X user @Hazel_Mahazzy posted a photo and suggested free bear was on offer for those who volunteered for it

The scenes caused a massive stir on social media, with many sceptical about it being a popular business choice

A photo of people getting tested at groove with the promise of a free six-pack is making the rounds. Images: @MalumeRichie, Helder Faria

Source: UGC

Mzansi cannot seem to wrap its head around the idea of taking something as personal as an HIV test in a place as public as groove.

Whether it's a thing yet or not, a photo purporting to show people getting tested at a club with others watching on has sparked a massive frenzy online.

SA unsure about groove HIV test

An X user, @Hazel_Mahazzy, posted the viral snap, captioning it:

"Groove is becoming more safer and more fun. Test for HIV and get a six-pack of your favourite beer."

The image depicts a gent sitting at a table and getting his blood drawn for a rapid antibody test to determine their HIV status.

Several people surround him, compromising those who appear to test him and others in a queue. One of them appears to look intently at the unfolding process.

Naturally, the scenes left Mzansi stunned after the post was published and drew 875,000 views and 8,000 likes in the first 24 hours.

There seemed to be a consensus that the undertaking would have a negative impact, with some online users questioning how openly it was being done.

Viral pic leaves Mzansi curious

In contrast, others thought it wouldn't look good for business. Briefly News looks at the heated commentary.

@bad_option88 wrote:

"They should also have counselling there [because] that six-pack won't work after finding out."

@LadyLionSA said:

"Giving people stress and heart attacks at groove is not a bright idea."

@Ndaba_Luh added:

"Groove will be empty now."

Sol Phenduka spills tea on groove huns

In other groove news, Briefly News reported that Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has the tea on groove huns and what he saw them get up to.

The DJ enthusiastically claimed to have a front-row seat to what local girls did under the cover of darkness.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News