Though all bets are off when one decides to paint the town red on a wild escapade to a club, the last thing you expect is an anticlimactic end to the night.

Anything is possible in the end, especially after a few drinks and a burning desire for sweet company.

Groove huns drug friends

That much was true for an X user, @paulmhlongo_, who shared a loaded story about his unforgettable experience on one such thrill ride.

In a few threaded messages, he unpacked the whole thing for his 5,200-odd followers, and let's say it had the makings of a Hollywood script.

He posted:

"On 28 September 2019, my best friend and I were chilling and gaming. Around 22:00, we decided to go out for drinks. We usually walk and Uber back since we live close to the spot, but my friend insisted on driving, which was fine. Anyway, it was a short drive from Morningside to Newscafe Sandton.

"We arrived and started drinking, but the place wasn't vibey. Around 00:00, we decided to head next door to Taboo. When we got there, the place was buzzing, and Queen Twerk (Faith Nketsi) was performing on stage.

"We settled in at the bar. After a few beers, I went to the loo. On my way back, I bumped into a very nice hun and greeted her. She showed no resistance. We had a pretty interesting convo. I pulled her close, and we started kissing until one of her friends tapped her shoulder. We separated and exchanged numbers."

In an anecdotal way, he narrated the next moments of the club scenario, which included getting back to his friend to find him in the company of two girls.

Noticing that the girls weren't drinking themselves and appeared sober, his friend hinted at how they'd agreed to leave with them.

After a short trip to the garage to get some supplies, they headed back to their spot with the two women.

"We got to the house, rolled joints, opened a bottle of gin, and continued drinking. Now, it's around 04:00. The hun pulls me to the bedroom, and we leave the other couple in the lounge ... we start kissing and disrobing.

"She pushes me to the bed, takes my pants off, and starts giving me head. I don't wanna lie; her head was insane. I had to hold on tight to the sheets. She opened the condom while giving me the best head I've ever had. She stopped and put on the condom."

A brief intermission to the fun came when the temptress got up to get water. Once she returned, she opened her bag, pulled out a pill and broke it in. She offered it to him, saying it was Molly.

"But I refused to take it because I don't do drugs. She took it with water and [returned] to [the] bed, sat on 'it', and started riding. The devil pressed my cheeks, and I opened my mouth. She started spitting inside my mouth. I noticed after swallowing that the saliva had a funny taste and was less viscous than normal saliva.

"She's been holding the water inside her mouth all along. I noticed that I was slowly fading, but thought [it was because] I was too drunk and high. The last thing I remember was hearing my phone ring, and then I blacked out."

With his friend also passed out on the other side — having willingly taken the pill "since he's from Durban" after being told it was Molly — the female thieves cleaned the house.

"They took everything they could carry: two laptops, a PlayStation, six pairs of sneakers, clothes, cellphones, our alcohol, 15 grams of boss cheese. They took my friend's bank card since they had his PIN, which they got at the filling station. We ordered KFC before going out, and they took that, too, greedy hoes!

"They were so smart that they went to my friend's banking app to increase his daily limits and cleaned the account in four locations around Joburg North. Then, they came back to Sandton to take a Gautrain to Pretoria.

"My friend and I slept for at least 36 hours straight, from Sunday morning to Monday afternoon. A colleague came over and asked the security at the gate to let him in to check on us because he couldn't get a hold of us. He and the security came and found us unconscious, and they called an ambulance. We woke up at the hospital."

The anticlimactic tale came to a head when the friends went to lodge a complaint at a local police station, much to the policemen's alarmed reactions.

"When we got there, we told [them] everything and the stupid officers laughed at us while writing the statement. They told us that they would send forensics to collect evidence, including camera footage. We waited, but they never showed up. Instead, they sent us the case number two weeks later."

