An e-hailing driver thought he deserved more money after he had to deliver bags of wood to his client.

An e-hailing driver thought he deserved more money after he had to transport many bags of wood to his customer.

The TikTok account @wolves_uberbolt, a group dedicated to individuals in the e-hailing industry, shared a video of an Uber driver alone in his vehicle, recording a man packing wood into the car.

The front seat was filled with bags of wood, and the back started to look the same as there were more bags to come.

Given that the driver was presumably travelling alone, this could indicate that he would also have to unpack all the bags of wood once he reached his destination. There was also the risk of the vehicle's interior getting damaged as a result of the wood poking through the plastic it was put in.

A text on the video read:

"The things we have to do for money. Uber, I think I need to be paid R1000 for this trip. I hope you now see why, as drivers, our cancellation rate is so high. It's because of trips like this one."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uber driver's extra task

Social media users were divided in the comment section. Some felt sorry for the driver, while others shared that the e-hailing employee should have declined the trip when he saw what he had to do.

@mornedwt01, who could relate to the driver, said:

"Been there, brother. It's a sad and bad feeling, especially if that's the only way."

@nicky149_g5 sided with the driver and wrote:

"This is not fair."

@khenzington_09 was in shock and said in the comment section:

"Yoh, now they are treating Ubers like vans and trucks."

@nthabisengmusi shared what they thought the man should have done:

"But you must draw the line, cancel on your side and complain."

Woman sees Uber driver in his day job's uniform

