A TikTok video showed a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver braving heavy rain in Cape Town

The clip shows the driver navigating flooded streets on a scooter to make a grocery delivery

The video prompted amusement from some viewers and concern from others who felt sorry for the driver

A Checkers Sixty60 driver was determined to make a grocery delivery, despite inclement CPT weather. Image: Ivan Pantic, @laurenjean

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video captured a Checkers Sixty60 driver braving Cape Town’s inclement weather to make a delivery.

Checkers Sixty60 makes a splash

The footage shared by @laurenjean__ shows the driver on his delivery scooter bravely whizzing through a flooded suburban road.

“Next time you order Checkers Sixty60 please select boat,” @laurenjean__ joking wrote in the post.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens share their thoughts

The video garnered many views and comments online. While the video amused some netizens, others expressed concern for the poor driver who had to work in Cape Town’s harsh weather.

Elvina Van niekerk was amused:

“Lol, only in Cape Town where everything is a joke.”

booysen commended Checkers delivery guys:

“These guys works for their money, we should appreciate them.”

Shaazia commented:

“Tbh, that’s very selfish of people to order while they’re in their warm homes, and these guys must drive in conditions like this.”

OhhhThatErin✨ felt terrible for the delivery drivers:

“I feel so bad for them but my checkers will deliver in a car when the weather is so bad, why aren’t all checkers doing that?! Yoh imagine.”

Gen X said:

“I feel so sorry for these guys in this weather. I hope the people are tipping them well.”

Chad THOMAS805 admired the man’s commitment to the job:

“It's the dedication for me .”

Aneesah Isaacs wrote:

“Yesterday, I ordered one of two times. I tipped well, but only because my husband has a back injury and cannot drive. I tipped generously, but my heart hurt for this woman delivering.”

Nikki (Bisan's Version) said:

“Nah. I just made do with what was home. Ain't no way I can sleep at night knowing I made someone drive in this rain ”

Checkers Sixty60 driver jamming in traffic

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Checkers Sixty60 driver had the time of his life at the traffic lights, dancing to upbeat music.

A TikTok video uploaded by @seanreece_ shows the Sixty60 driver stopping at the traffic lights with his delivery bike next to a car blasting music. The guy wasted no time pretending he wasn't enjoying the upbeat music. He moved his body to the beat.

The TikTok user loved the man's vibes and jokingly said that someone was waiting for their order while he was dancing. The TikTokker also acknowledged how the guy was feeling the music.

