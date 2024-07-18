A married man with no intention of betraying his wife's love is the target of the wrath of a woman whom he revealed was a platonic friend



It's all fair in love and war. One man learned this the hard way, forcing him to take evasive action once the other party in their platonic arrangement misconstrued his intentions.

This led to the anonymous gent turning to a blogging service for advice on navigating the tricky situation.

Married man threatened by married woman

An X user, @iam_enriched, shared a thread of the screenshots the man sent detailing his story.

The caption read:

"Kindly read this man's story and let him understand if he has done anything wrong."

The story that followed was as riveting as it was captivating, with the man, who is married with children, sharing all the saucy details about what transpired.

His message started:

"Good day. Please keep me anonymous. I need your readers' advice. I have been married for close to 12 years now, and throughout my marriage, I've never cheated on my wife because I love her so much and also because she made loving her easy.

"She is every man's desire and more. She is beautiful, smart, fair, tall, and cooks tasty meals. We are blessed with four [lovely] kids, and as a man, I'm not doing badly financially.

"Recently, something happened. I went for training/ exam and met a lady. We had a friendly conversation, and afterwards, we exchanged contacts. Later, we started chatting [and] during our conversation, I asked her if she [was] married."

According to the man, the woman confirmed that she was. However, she didn't ask him if he had it the same way.

He said they continued their friendship. However, he noticed they were becoming too fond of each other.

He continued:

"I called her attention to it and asked her often, 'What are we?' She always said we were just friends but always talked dirty and [even] romantic stuff. [A] few months later, we became [quite] close. But we never had sex, and I swore never to touch any other woman apart from my wife, [moreso] a married woman.

"I convinced myself that I've resisted many women in the past who were more beautiful than the said married woman. So, I could resist her, too. I allowed the friendship to continue, but it became apparent that she was now fully into me.

"She called me constantly; checked [on] me at intervals for five months. [A] A few weeks ago, she called me and ranted. I asked her what was the problem. She said she had shown my picture to one of her friends, who told her I was married with kids."

The man confirmed he was married and had never said he wasn't. She started abusing him, saying that he had used her and led her on. She vowed never to forgive him.

"I was shocked. Firstly, because I never did and would never deny my family. She never asked if I was married. Secondly, we [were] just friends, [and] thirdly, she sounded too jealous.

"As if I was her boyfriend or something. Since that day, she's been threatening me. Please, I want to know If I've done anything wrong and what I [can] do to stop the constant calls and threats."

Netizens share their two cents

The thread drew a loud reaction from social media users whose interests it had piqued, with its first post attracting 3.8 million views.

Additionally, it garnered almost 10000 likes, 2500 bookmarks, 1300 reposts and 1000 mentions. Briefly News looks at some of the interesting reactions.

@AssumptaOluikpe wrote:

"Block her every where. And you, that is a married man. I don’t understand why you would be talking dirty to another woman, a married one, at that, ehh. What if your wife saw your chat? What [would] you do, ehh? You people don't know boundaries."

@dede_xoxoxo said:

"Let’s be honest, he led her on. Why are you talking dirty to her when you’re married?"

@RazanGiwa slammed:

"Lmao. You wey don (have already) cheated. God will actually punish you, sir."

