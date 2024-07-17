A heartbroken woman looking for a job shared a screenshot of the rejection letter she received

In the email, the recruiter stated the woman mistakenly received an email meant for someone with the same name

Members of the online community rallied around the woman with support and shared similar experiences

A local woman was filled with sadness when she read a rejection letter via email. Images: @buccwen

A woman on TikTok had many online users feeling emotional after she shared the email she received from a recruiter.

Busisiwe 'Buccwe' Ngwenya, who uses the handle @buccwen on the popular video-sharing app, shared a screenshot of the email she received from a woman regarding a job opportunity. However, it was not the positive response she expected.

The hopeful TikTokker did not share the role or position she applied for but hashtagged the specialist recruitment consultancy company Emp Solutions in her caption.

The email sent to Busisiwe read:

"Unfortunately, I sent the email to you in error. I'm really sorry about that. It was meant for another Busisiwe, and I cancelled the diary invite. I am not sure why you still got it. Once again, my apologies.

Remaining optimistic, Busisiwe wrote in her caption:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen."

Take a look at the screenshot of the email response in the picture below:

According to the email, Busisiwe was not supposed to receive a job offer. Image: @buccwen

Netizens feel the woman's pain

The viral video reached hundreds of thousands of people's For You Pages, with many sharing similar stories and comforting words in the comment section.

Sharing their job-hunting experience, @carmie194 wrote:

"I can relate. I got a good-paying internship to start around January and resigned from my previous job. Only for them to keep postponing the start date. Around February, they said I didn't qualify. Unemployed."

Showing empathy, @maggie_juli commented:

"I'm so sorry. She could have just continued with the interview and declined you after."

@ta_bile told the online community:

"This once happened to me on my way to the interview. I went back home with a heavy heart, but I was blessed with another opportunity soon after."

Not believing what the recruiter had to say, @user33579405186257 shared:

"This is a lie. The invite was meant for you. They probably gave it to their person."

Man sheds tears after partner loses her job

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a South African woman, Carol Zwane, who posted a TikTok video showing her partner's emotional reaction to her job loss.

While Carol didn't reveal the reason behind the job loss, the man was clearly heartbroken to hear that his partner no longer had work.

