A jilted lover's narration of her bizarre response to a breakup became a topic of conversation on the timeline

An X user, @dippzy_, posted a thread of screenshots detailing the elaborate ploy to try to get an ex-lover's attention

The post sparked an avalanche of responses as social media users raced to the comments section to add their bit

One woman still crazy over her lover after a breakup weaved a tall tale to get their attention. Image: @Rene_noire

Source: Twitter

Some breakup stories are beyond comprehension. They are so bizarre that they defy the simple act of imagining the endless possibilities of a good love story can turn into the worst nightmare.

As the adage goes, all is fair in love and war. Despite this, one wonders how much of what we imagine our partners get up to when we’re not looking is actually true.

Woman breaks down crazy story

Netizens didn’t have to wonder when one lusty lass intruded on their time on the social streets to share a bizarre tale of the finale to the end of her love.

X user @dippzy_ posted a series of screenshots from a woman sharing her story.

Loaded and elaborate come to mind as the word summarily captures the threads that weave the riveting anecdote.

The woman from the screenshots narrates an interesting situation.

She starts by admitting herself to the hospital and then begs the nurse to call her ex and ask him to stop by.

She describes how, in her ploy, she made it sound like a death wish to see her ex, almost one last time.

She wrote:

“[When] I heard that he was coming, I had to open my eyes slightly just to get a glimpse of his reaction [as] soon as he walked in.

“Man came in with the girl he told me he was seeing and leaving me for. He had flowers, and she carried a fruit basket.

“'How's my cousin? Is she going to be all right?' he asked the nurse who was attending me [then]. I think I died twice and came back.

“I had to lie back in the blue, cold bed with white and red slim sheets. My heart was pounding out of my chest, I felt a lump stuck in my throat and my body trembled.

“My muscles went numb. The woman came closer to me and held my hand. I wanted to open my eyes to see her. 'Maybe we should let her rest, babe; she looks exhausted.'

“She moved back next to him and brushed his shoulder. 'Would you mind giving me and my cousin a moment, my love?'

“‘Yeah, I will wait for you in the car. It's family time now'. She giggled her way out. He waited for her to close the door behind her and heard the clicks of her red bottom heels fade [down] the corridor.”

Bizzare tale reaches intriguing climaxes

She describes how, at that point, he patronises her.

After he fails to solicit a response, he threatens to leave the hospital, an eventuality she is seemingly against.

The story continues:

“I had to swallow what was left of my pride and open my eyes wide. Tears washed out of my eyes like a waterfall and disappeared on the pillow.

“My voice was brittle. For a moment, I could not say a word. 'You did this on purpose, right, Jason?'

“'Did what now?' he asked.

“'Coming in here with her. You did it to spite me'. He moved closer to me — so close that I could smell his fresh, minty breath and tobacco scent. It triggered quite a lot of our memories [together].”

The plot twists afterwards.

In a subtle confrontation-type way, the ex reveals how he had knowledge she had slept with his boyfriend, shocking the woman.

“'What? You thought that I would never find out?' He confessed to me. Thabo and I go way back'.

“Finally, with a dry mout, I swallowed the lump in my throat. 'It makes me wonder what the doctors have diagnosed you with," [he pressed].

“Cheating and lying syndrome or anti-truth inflammatory whatever. I am just wondering'.”

This short story about a wild romance turned bitter fallout inspired a loud reaction from social media users.

Netizens share their funny reactions

The story had many getting into a good cackle, many trolling the protagonist for her cockiness, and others favouring taking a break up on the chin and moving on

After clocking 2.7 million views, the post attracted 11,000 likes, 2200 bookmarks and 1000 reposts.

Briefly News camped in the comments and looked at the about 400 mentions.

@bellick01 guffawed:

“This one set herself up for more trouble.”

@theladyjane_ wrote:

“Detachment is one of the hardest things to do in life.”

@ThatUrhoboGirl said:

“Oh, so she cheated first, lmao.”

@johnny_chyke offered:

“Ladies can be dramatic, eh.”

@Mrtybaba mentioned:

“Heartbreak dey make people do things.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News