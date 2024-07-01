A woman recounted the time her maid of honour gave a cringe-worthy speech at her wedding reception

The couple was interracial, and the maid of honour made it known in her speech that she was not racist

Many social media users could not believe what they heard and thought the clip was fake

A resurfaced clip of a maid of honour's embarrassing speech has many questioning its authenticity. Images: @itsgoneviral

Source: TikTok

Weddings are supposed to be memorable. For one couple, they nor the internet will ever forget what they heard at their special gathering.

A woman shared that her maid of honour gave the "worst speech ever" after she rambled about race.

In the clip posted by the popular account @itsgoneviral on TikTok, a blonde woman named Shannon took centre stage at a couple's wedding reception to share a few words about the married pair.

Shannon mentions that she knows the bride, Tracey, and doesn't know the groom, Anthony, quite that well. Things started to go south when Shannon jokingly said that she did not care about Tracey talking about her husband.

Noting that she was not trying to be racist towards the interracial couple, Shannon said with a fake sad face:

"You guys are outstepping the stereotype, and I love it."

Things took a cringe turn for the worst when the maid of honour stated to the unseen crowd, presumably the groom's family:

"I swear, I love black people. You guys are the best. My daughter's great-aunt is the best woman... You guys are amazing."

Shannon received a weak round of applause when she concluded her speech and said to the couple:

"I love you guys. Bless you."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the viral cringe-worthy clip

The resurfaced video of the maid of honour's speech left many in the comment section wondering if it was real.

@rebecca.ec.36 shared with online users:

"This reminds me of an Amy Schumer skit. How is it even real?"

A laughing @bubu_the_bubus posed a request to the social media platform:

"Can someone please confirm that this is not from the movie Bridesmaids? If it’s real, then it’s so good."

@cj_white2 commented on the maid of honour:

"This is an old video. I wonder if she still feels shame."

@mrsb71099 said in the comments:

"Why didn't anyone get up and take the microphone away? She's fired as a friend!"

