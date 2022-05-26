Desiree White, her newly wedded hubby and a plethora of guests, could not believe it when the best man, Bryant, stood up and declared undying love for her

Desiree introduced Bryant to her husband while they were still dating, and the two men eventually became friends

Although Bryant and White remained friends after the wedding, and when her short-lived marriage crumbled, he later married her

Desiree White, her new wedded hubby and their 200 guests, could not believe it when the best man at her wedding professed undying love for her.

Desiree White and hubby Bryant during their wedding (l) the two with their kids. Photos: New York Post.

Desiree and Bryant met in high school where they forged a platonic friendship that lasted many years; she is the one who introduced him to her now ex-husband.

“Bryant and my ex-husband became best friends and, because they were guys, they did a lot together. They did everything together,” White said, insisting that she did not harbor any romantic feelings for her now-husband during their formative years.

The New York Post reports that earlier Bryant had passed by Desiree's house as she was dressing up for the wedding and having her hair down and he could not take her eyes off her.

Best man was toasting the couple

As per the tradition in their country, the best man is usually tasked with giving a speech and toasting the couple and when Bryant was called upon to do that he poured his heart in front of the guests.

"I remember the first moment I saw Desiree, I loved her. I fell in love with her. I knew she had to be mine. I thought she was the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life," said Bryant.

"She’s the best person I’ve ever met. I’ve never met anyone like her. Then I found out she already had a boyfriend and I thought I needed to find out a way to get her, but then I met [White’s ex-husband] and we became friends," he added.

Awkwardness overcame the room

After his admission, a wave of awkwardness overcame the room.

Desiree remembered, saying, “Everyone was kind of laughing — and then it got quiet.”

Later that evening, Bryant shared a dance with Desiree where he demanded to know where she never gave him a chance and yet he would have taken care of her.

“I asked him what he meant and he said, ‘Nothing. I love you, I love [Desiree’s ex-husband] then he got quiet," she recounted.

Marriage crumbled in less than six months

Sadly, Desiree's marriage crumbled in less than six months because her then-husband had adopted what she called a totally different lifestyle.

“When [my ex and I] broke up and divorced, I went through a depression and really secluded myself. I just didn’t want to make an effort for anything,” said Desiree.noting that Bryant showered her with emotional support during the separation.

“He’d ask me to eat with him or hang out and watch a show. He was trying to be there for me," she added.

One day Bryant kissed her as they spend time together and almost immediately, the friends became lovers.

Within a year, she became pregnant with their first son, Sawyer, who is now nine, and the couple got married in 2012.

Let’s start this family right

“I always wanted to marry you and this isn’t because of the baby, but let’s start this family right,’ ” Bryant gushed.

“We were always friends but when we were together [romantically], it was like nothing was hard to do anymore knowing we had each other," said Desiree.

White, now a mother to her and Bryant’s four boys, said she’s living the dream.

“We love being parents. 20-year-old Desiree wouldn’t think she could be a mom of four kids,” she proclaimed.

“She couldn’t imagine this is what my life would be like now,” she added.

