“I Had Many Plans”: Man Shares Heartbreaking Video After Getting Fired

A local man headed to his TikTok account to share with his followers and app users that he lost his job

He did not blame management but said he was now unemployed because of a colleague he thought was a friend

Members of the online community showed the man their support and shared similar stories in the comments

This man was unafraid to share his heartbreaking story of losing his job. Images: @anathi_nonxuba / TikTok, Anathi Innocent Nonxuba (The Muffin King) / Facebook

A man opened up to social media users when he told them he was fired.

Food content creator Anathi Innocent Nonxuba, who also worked at a well-known petrol station, took to his TikTok account (@anathi_nonxuba) to share why he felt heartbroken after being let go.

He said in his video:

"There were a lot of things I wanted to do for myself. I had many plans, and all that is gone just like that."

Anathi claimed he lost his job because of a particular person, even though he had never been late to work or received any warnings.

Not placing blame on management, the man warned online users:

"Be very careful who you call your colleagues. Those people are not your friends. They do not have your best interest at heart."

Toward the end of his video, Anathi remained optimistic, saying he would continue pushing until something new popped up.

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Netizens feel for the fired gent

Thousands of people took to Anathi's comment section to show their support and offer him comforting words. A few online users also shared their stories of losing their jobs.

@zandiloupa.com was proud of Anathi for sharing his personal experience:

"I am smiling because I see a man talk about his problem openly. God will bless you with a better job, my brother."

@charmainennete_nyapele shared in the comments:

"I don't have a friend at my workplace, and I don't care what they say about me. I enjoy being alone."

@cebos00, who could relate, wrote:

"Sorry, my brother. I’ve been there. I know the pain you are going through."

@candystyle03 said to Anathi:

"It's okay. Everything happens for a reason. It's a blessing."

Man in tears after bae loses her job

Briefly News reported a similar story about a South African woman, Carol Zwane, who posted a TikTok video showing her partner's emotional reaction to her job loss.

While Carol didn't reveal the reason, the man was clearly heartbroken to hear that his partner no longer had work. The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who sympathised with the couple while others shared their job loss experiences.

