A lecturer sent his students messages of disappointment when he found out they cheated on a test

The VUT educator shared that people used artificial intelligence and did not paraphrase or reference their work

Some social media users wondered why the students couldn't do the work themselves, while others called it a temptation

Vaal University of Technology (VUT) students found themselves in hot water with their lecturer once he discovered they were dishonest in one of their tests.

Lindiwe Nhlabathi, who uses the handle @nhlabathilindiwe0gmail.c on TikTok, shared screenshots of messages received from her lecturer, Mr Modiba. In the first screenshot, the educator says to his students:

"If you know that you copied environmental answers from the internet without paraphrasing or referencing, please see me urgently. The majority of you are going to regret it. Come to my office before it's too late. The highest mark so far is 55%. Take this matter seriously."

In the following screenshot, Mr Modiba provides an update on his findings, sharing that the guilty parties "will have to come back next year" to repeat the module because of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and putting little to no effort in their writing.

He adds:

"I am really sorry, guys. Suspensions are currently being discussed."

In response to the messages, Lindiwe wrote in her post's caption:

"This matter seriously is a problem, yah neh. We'll see about the investigation if there will be any. But keh, next year, same time, same place."

Take a look at the lecturer's messages to his students in the picture below:

Mr Modiba was not playing around when it came to his students cheating on a test. Images: @nhlabathilindiwe0gmail.c

Source: TikTok

Internet responds to students cheating on test

Lindiwe's post reached hundreds of thousands of online users, with some commenting on the unfortunate situation and questioning their actions.

@mathapelo636 said in the comments:

"People who use AI really gamble with their degrees."

Lindiwe responded to the above, saying:

"I won't say anything, but the pressure will make you do weird stuff. Most people in my class don't use AI, though. So, I'm shocked about what happened because I also don't [use it]."

@ndalo4351 shared their wonders:

"Do people not know how to paraphrase, or do they just not want to?"

Speaking about AI programmes, @charmylolo said:

"It's tempting because these people can ask questions that aren't on the internet."

@angelicapixxels shared their thoughts on the matter:

"So many comments about using multiple tools, but I’m really wondering why we can’t write our essays from scratch and reference or paraphrase using our own brains."

Cheating allegations rock UNISA

In a related story published in March, Briefly News reported that thousands of UNISA students were accused of plagiarism.

The university's online system flagged potential instances of copying and cheating during tests, prompting a thorough examination of academic integrity.

