A lady reviewed the ingredients in Ricofy, and her results left people roasting it on TikTok

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip they rushed to the comments section to express their thought, while some cracked jokes

One lady took the initiative to review Ricofy's ingredients, and her findings sent a shock wave across Mzansi.

A TikTok video shows a woman reviewing Ricoffy, which caused people to roast it. Image: @kimsketo365

Source: TikTok

Ricofy gets roasted after woman reviews ingredients

TikTok user @kimsketo365 shared informative info with her viewers regarding Ricofy. The young lady said in her video that Ricofy is not "really coffee."

@kimsketo365 went on to say the following:

"The number one ingredient of Ricofy is glucose syrup, chicory coffee mixture, so the bulk of the product, because they list ingredient from most to least, is actually glucose syrup rather than coffee mixture," she said in the video.

At the end of her clip, the lady said that if one is on a health and diet journey and not seeing the results, that could be the reason.

"Reading labels is crucial! Hidden sugars and other nasty ingredients can lurk in unexpected places," she advised people in her TikTok caption.

People were amazed by the woman's findings, with one person roasting the Ricoffy in the comments section saying:

"Ricoffy tastes like poverty. Also tastes like depression and like you are going to hell when you die."

Watch the video below:

Online users react to lady's reviews

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments. Social media users flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply cracked jokes.

Joe Black shared:

"Wow, thank you so much. I drink a black cup of Ricoffy before I go to the gym! I was confused as to why I seem to be getting a tummy! It’s now going into the bin!"

Kayselfcare|| Hair & Beauty expressed:

"No wonder it’s so addictive."

ImaWRONG commented:

"I can believe that because I drink Ricoffy no sugar, but still kinda of sweet."

User was amazed:

"This was very informative. I didn't even know what chicory was until this video. Thanks hey."

Source: Briefly News