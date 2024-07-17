“Bro Just Hired Himself”: Man Trolls During Job Interview, Has Internet Laughing

A man made it his mission to troll a recruiter during his interview, which was conducted online

In the snippet uploaded on TikTok, the man complimented the woman as if she was the interviewee

Social media users rushed to the comment section with laughter over the comical clip

A content creator made sure to troll a recruiter during his job interview. Images: Junior

Looking to make people laugh, a young man showed how he handled an interview by messing with the interviewer.

Taking to his TikTok account (@onemywaytoforty), the content creator, simply known as Junior, shared snippets of the online interview with a recruiter in which he answered a question about how he prioritises tasks and manages his time.

He told the interviewer:

"I make sure I write my tasks down in the morning and make sure that if I fail those tasks, I severely punish myself to make sure I keep on track."

While the above was just one of his answers to a series of questions, the snippet also showed the interviewer asking Junior if he had any queries before their virtual time together ended.

The jokester asked:

"In terms of the salary, will there be an increase? I'm not saying it's low. As somebody who is very experienced, someone like me should be earning a higher salary."

Junior hilariously ends by telling the visibly annoyed woman:

"You have been a trailblazer in this interview. You have been resilient, confident, and very understanding. I can't wait for us to work side by side with each other very soon."

Watch the comical video below:

Internet reacts to interview troller

Junior's video (the full version initially uploaded on his YouTube channel) garnered over a million views on TikTok, with many heading for the comment section with laughter to talk about the comical interaction between the two.

@chaz_lifts pointed out in the comments:

"Bro rounded off his interview with feedback on the interviewer."

Speaking about the woman's reaction, @lentil_darl said:

"I thought her screen froze, but she might have just been shocked."

@jack40349 said of Junior:

"I love this guy. He has great potential. There would never be a dull moment."

The outcome of the interview had @jt68170 saying:

"Bro just hired himself."

