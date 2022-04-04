Trevor Noah returned to host the Grammy Awards for the second time in a role, and the comedian came prepared

The Daily Show host left social media users in stitches after his hilarious interaction with popular Korean boy band BTS

Trevor briefly spoke to the stars before their electric performance, referring to them as the biggest band in the world

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trevor Noah had social media users laughing out loud following his brief encounter with the popular Korean boy band BTS. The South African comedian who was hosting the awards show for the second time in a role spoke to the Dynamite hitmakers before they hit the stage for their performance.

Trevor Noah had a brief moment with the Korean boy band BTS before their performance at the Grammy Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Daily Show host jokingly said his remuneration for the hosting gig was spending that moment with the Asian stars. He said:

"Most hosts get paid to do this gig but I decided to take my remuneration in moments with BTS and that's what I am doing right now."

He also addressed the rumour that one of the stars, RM learnt to speak Engling through watching an American TV show.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

RM confirmed that it was true, and he referred to the sitcom as his "English parents." Noah then confessed that he also practised his Korean by watching Squid Games, a Korean TV show. He said:

"I heard that, and I was like, ‘I need to learn Korean by watching Korean TV shows.’ It’s a lot harder, but I learned a little bit. I practised."

Peeps shared mixed reactions following the encounter. Many took to Twitter to share hilarious comments, especially after Trevor's funny attempt at speaking Korean.

@beomdibeomdi noted:

"Trevor Noah was so unfunny it actually hurts me to see him try to be funny. And what tf did squid games have to do w bts oh… because they’re….Korean…..how funny…."

@2seokIuvr said:

"Bro, that stunt Trevor Noah pulled trying to speak Korean, and he said the squid game thing the way bts were looking at him sent me I couldn't stop laughing."

@LunaEstrella106 wrote:

"Trevor Noah really is a fan. He mentioned BTS as the act he's most excited to see, and now he said in his IG story that BTS was the highlight for him. I wouldn't be surprised if he's actually purple-blooded!"

Sizwe Dhlomo shows Off Grammy Awards guest pass, Mzansi shares hilarious reactions: “Backing up Trevor”

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo attended the Grammys. The radio presenter took to social media to show off his guest pass to the ceremony hosted by his friend and South African, Trevor Noah.

According to the pass, the local TV host sat on seat 3 in row 25. The star's ticket allowed him to attend the Grammy premiere ceremony and the main live telecast of the Grammy Awards.

Sizwe Dhlomo posted his VIP pass on Twitter just before the live show started. Sizwe's fans took to his comments section and shared hilarious reactions to his post.

Source: Briefly News