Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to show off his Grammy Awards guest pass and his fans from back home in Mzansi shared hilarious reactions

The Mzansi media personality attended the premiere ceremony and the main event that was hosted by Trevor Noah and televised across the world

Trevor and Sizwe are friends and South Africans hilariously shared that he got the invite just to back up Trevor in case Kanye West tried to pull a Will Smith on him

Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo attended the Grammys. The radio presenter took to social media to show off his guest pass to the ceremony hosted by his friend and South African, Trevor Noah.

Sizwe Dhlomo was at the Grammy Awards. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

According to the pass, the local TV host sat on seat 3 on row 25. The star's ticket allowed him to attend the Grammy premiere ceremony and the main live telecast of the Grammy Awards.

Sizwe Dhlomo posted his VIP pass on Twitter just before the live show started. Sizwe's fans took to his comments section and shared hilarious reactions to his post.

@Nonkwiri wrote:

"Backing up Trevor in case Ye pulls a Will... Well thought."

@MissSteelo said:

"Lol, I saw you when Trevor strategically stood next to your table while presenting."

@g_mapaya commented:

"Did you guys take Anele with as well?"

@thembiwaaids wrote:

"Did you see Beyoncé?"

@i_ridethesky added:

"When you got a friend on the inside."

Trevor Noah's Cape Town holiday with Minka Kelly and Sizwe Dhlomo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah spent his festive season holidays in Mzansi. The Daily Show host, who is now based in the US, flew to Mzansi in December 2021 to spend time with his friends and family in the country.

The world-renowned comedian brought home his bae Minka Kelly with him. They've been enjoying the beautiful scenery in Cape Town since they arrived for the end of the year holidays.

Trevor Noah was pictured with his long-time friends Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana in the Mother City, reports TshisaLIVE. They've been enjoying life in the city while catching up on the latest trending news in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News