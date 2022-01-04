3 Pics of Trevor Noah's Cape Town Holiday With His Bae and Celeb Friends

Trevor Noah has been holidaying in Cape Town since he arrived back in Mzansi with his US bae Minka Kelly

The world-renowned comedian has been spending time with his Mzansi friends such as Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and author Khaya Dlanga

The popular The Daily Show host and the Mzansi media personalities having enjoying life together in the Mother City and posted pics of their time together

Trevor Noah spent his festive season holidays in Mzansi. The Daily Show host, who is now based in the US, flew to Mzansi in December 2021 to spend time with his friends and family in the country.

The world-renowned comedian brought home his bae Minka Kelly with him. They've been enjoying the beautiful scenery in Cape Town since they arrived for the end of the year holidays.

Trevor Noah has been pictured with his long-time friends Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana in the Mother City, reports TshisaLIVE. They've been enjoying life in the city while catching up on the latest trending news in Mzansi.

The funny man loves to include the latest current affairs in his stand-up material and is surely going to use some of the jokes his Mzansi industry peers shared with him during his stay in the country. Check out some of the pics below:

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly celebrate friend's birthday in Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah is in Mzansi. The comedian, who is now based in the US, took to social media to share a pic of himself with his bae Minka Kelly and a couple of friends from South Africa.

The Daily Show host revealed that they were celebrating Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday when the snap was taken. South African media personalities Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga can also be seen in the snap. According to News24, Trevor Noah captioned the Instagram snap:

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking."

