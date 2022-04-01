Big Xhosa was looking forward to taking part in the much-awaited Cotton Festival, which will take place later this month

The rapper was, however, not included in the just-released line-up, and he took to social media to share his thoughts on the issue

Stars such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Zakes Bantwini, and Sjava are all billed to perform at the event in honour of Riky Rick

South African rapper Big Xhosa has lashed out at the Cotton Fest organisers after failing to cut it to the event's line-up.

Big Xhosa has called out Cotton Fest organisers after being snubbed from the lineup.

Source: Twitter

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the star may have started on the wrong footing with other hip hop stars due to his diss tracks, but he apologised.

The publication notes that the Inyile rapper wrote a lengthy letter apologising to those he offended. Following the Cotton Fest line-up release, SA Hip Hop Experts took to Twitter to point out that the rapper had been snubbed despite having a successful music year.

The What You Need rapper also responded to the post saying that the industry does not like him. He even added that they included some boring artists and left him. He wrote:

"SA HIP HOP don't like me my guy, not even stressed about it. They got a whole bunch of unknown high school skrrr skrrr kids there. But no worries if they don't invite me to their table I'll build my own."

Cotton Fest lineup announcement leaves Mzansi with mixed reactions: “Thought it was supposed to be hip hop”

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi hip-hop lovers are not happy with the Cotton Festival lineup. The organisers of the highly publicised event recently announced the names of those who will perform at the event.

A brainchild of the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick, the festival was postponed to April following the rapper's death.

Organisers of the festival took to Twitter to share a poster with the artists who will be entertaining guests at the event, TimesLIVE reports. According to the publication, stars such as Sjava, Zakes Bantwini, Cassper Nyovest, Shekhina, Nasty C and DBN Gogo are all scheduled to perform at the event.

