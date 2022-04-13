SK Khoza shared an Instagram reel with a touching message to his fans asking for forgiveness after a video of him hurling insults at an unidentified man surfaced last week

The actor said he was treated badly and he reacted, but no one got hurt. He also denied being under the influence of narcotics and says he was in a dark space

South African celebrities' and his fans flooded his Instagram post with words of encouragement, saying that he is in their prayers

In the past few days, SK Khoza's name has been on the lips of many social media users and media publications after the video of him hurling insults at an unidentified man surfaced. The video left Mzansi concerned about the actor's well-being, with others suggesting he's taking heavy narcotics or maybe going through depression after he got canceled by Twitter.

SK Khoza pens apology to fans for his bad behaviour, with touching social media post

The actor took to the media to clear the air about the incident saying he was upset and he reacted. He also touched on the suggestions that he might have been under the influence of narcotics, saying that people like to talk nonsense and he doesn't do drugs and his family knows that. Yesterday the actor took to Instagram to apologise to his fans for the incident and captioned the post by saying:

"Forgive me for I have sinned and was trapped in a very dark space. To everyone that I was rude and mean to, my deepest apologies."

The Instagram reel included a note to God and had the popular audio by Maverick City Music titled 'Refiner'. The note on the reel said:

"Dear God, Enlighten what's dark in me. Strengthen what's weak in me. Meds what's broken in me. Bind what's bruised in me. Heal what's stuck in me. Revive whatever peace and love has died. Help me to understand that difficult times can make me stronger in the end."

South African celebrities and fans flooded the reel's comment section with encouraging words to the actor with TV and Radio @djsbulive saying:

"Love and blessings bhuti. God speed"

Actress and presenter @thembisamdoda said:

"There is nothing He can’t do and there’s nothing you can’t do through Him. It. Is. Well."

@vukosi_ said:

"We got you in spirit, prayer, heart and thoughts King!"

@michelle_selekane

"Sending love, light and strength to you. Kuzolunga King."

@boity_misskay_ added:

"We all human, and time and again we fall of course.... forgive yourself and learn from all that happened"

Eish: SK Khoza’s baby mama, Gogo Maweni trends, SA accuses her of bewitching the actor

In related news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza's baby mama, Gogo Maweni was trending after Mzansi accused her of bewitching the actor which is what caused his behaviour. According to social media users, the actor allegedly shares a baby with the sangoma and has posted some cryptic messages on social media regarding her kids.

The old Instagram posts shared by the sangoma has been interpreted by users as a clear warning to her baby daddies. In one post the Maweni said if her babies don't eat no one will eat, which is what led users think she was talking about the fathers of her children.

After the post made by Gogo Maweni surfaced, many linked them to the downfall of both men as both of their careers started to tumble.

