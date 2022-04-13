Cassper Nyovest made a vow on his social media pages that if he loses the boxing match against Naak Musiq, he will go on MacG's Podcast and Chill

The rapper lost the match at Sun City on 9 April, and now fans are looking forward to him fulfilling his promise

Speaking on the issue during a recent episode of the show, hosts MacG and Sol said they do not think the rapper will show up

Cassper Nyovest promised that if he loses the boxing match against Naak Musiq, he was going to be a guest on MacG's controversial show, Podcast and Chill.

Cassper Nyovest promised that he will go on 'Podcast and Chill' if he loses the fight against Naak Musiq. Image: @macgunleashed and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa said he would never set foot on the show if he won the match in an older tweet. He tweeted:

"If I lose the fight with NAAK I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show."

According to ZAlebs, MacG and Sol discussed the match and Cassper's tweet in a recent episode. The pair commended Cassper's team for not buying the match although they could have easily done it.

About the Amademoni hitmaker coming to the show, MacG said he is not holding his breath about that because of the relationship they have with Cass. He said:

"I don't think he is going to come though. Cassper never does anything that does not benefit him, so he will never come."

Sol, however, took to Twitter after the match to remind the rapper about his promise.

