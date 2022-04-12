Somizi Mhlongo shared a video telling Cassper Nyovest that he is ready to square off with another celebrity in the ring

The reality TV star also posted another video of himself working out with a personal trainer on his Instagram page

Social media users took to the comments section with hilarious suggestions of who Somizi should fight in the next celebrity boxing match

Somgaga is ready to square it off in the boxing ring with a willing celebrity. The vibrant media personality posted videos of himself putting in the work in a boxing ring.

A determined Somizi can be seen working on his punches with a personal trainer in one of the videos. The Idols SA judge tagged rapper Cassper Nyovest in the other video and wrote:

"I'm in."

Somizi's fans and followers flocked to the comments section with hilarious suggestions on who the reality TV star should face in the ring. Others suggested he should challenge Lasizwe. Some even said he should take on his estranged husband Mohale Motaung and settle the divorce in the ring.

@gugwelihle_pinky said:

"We are giving you someone who starts w an M....‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ deal w him."

@zizipho.ntanjana commented:

"Please challenge Lasizwe AbegI wanna see something."

@molokospotted noted:

"I think you should Challenge Mohale and settle that divorce officially and professionally in the ring. He's your best rival so far #Boxing."

@bevnyathi added:

"#SomiziVsMohale we are ready "

@mahenzob wrote:

"Tjo . Mohale must run ‍♂️ very fast."

King Monada issues warning to Mr Smeg after he challenged him to a fight: "I'd knock your teeth out"

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest may have opened doors for more celebrity boxing matches. The rapper had the whole of Mzansi watch boxing over the weekend as he faced singer and actor Naak Musiq.

Naak Musiq and Cassper had Mzansi pairing celebrities to potential fights. Twitter influencer Mr Smeg challenged Malwedhe hitmaker King Monada to a fight.

TimesLIVE reports that Mr Smeg took to his Twitter page to suggest that if he is to square off with King Monada, he will knock him out in the first round.

