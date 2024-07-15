A man's wholesome encounter with a chicken has Mzansi in all kinds of stitches for the funny scenes that play out

X user @Ndi_Muvenda_ posted the now-viral material with a funny caption that drew glances to instant traction online

Naturally, Mzansi social media users rolled on the floor laughing as hilarious scenes broke out in the comments section

A video of a man launching himself at a chicken has gone viral online. Images: @Ndi_Muvenda / screenshots

Source: Twitter

In a classic "yoh" moment online, an outlandish encounter between a man and a chicken had netizens holding onto their sore stomachs from laughing hard.

The vibrant and colourful scenes have since gone viral. @Ndi_Muvenda_ posted the hilarious clip to instant traction on the X streets.

Man's 'KFC interview' with live chicken

He shared it with a short and punchy caption:

"KFC interview."

And what an interview it was — silent and impactful, just as interviews involving satisfying a hungry stomach go.

In the bizarre 18-second clip, a man stands in the middle of an open field in a rural area.

What follows is a few seconds of him stalling as the man, wearing shorts and a T-shirt, appears to accost a fowl less than a metre away.

But how he goes about it had netizens, showing him get into a position to launch at the chicken.

He tucks one arm under his armpit and the other on his chin. He slowly haunches down, collapsing his knees as he inches towards the ground.

He glances at the chicken again before slowly settling into his final position and, as if out of nowhere, launches towards it with lightning reflexes.

As he hits the ground with his back, he stretches out his arms and grabs hold of the chicken, making sure to hang on tight as it tries to flee.

And just as quickly, the chicken hunt was over, the man getting up with his prize firmly in his clutches.

Rip-roaring scenes has Mzansi howling

Within the first five hours of its posting, the clip attracted 430,000 views, 900 reposts, 750 bookmarks, and over 130 comments.

Briefly News looks at the funniest reactions to the strange clip.

@Mulaudzi_1 wrote:

"That was soo fast."

@Leorn7094182 beamed:

"Jhooo, ngeke, bathong."

@sleyvinlegend shared:

"And he passed with flying colours."

