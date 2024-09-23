A lady plugged South Africans with a tap water filter in a video making rounds on social media

In the clip, she unveiled how her previous water filter looked like after a year and showcased how she installed it

People were impressed by the babe's plug, as many flocked to the comments to express their thoughts

Many people in Mzansi have been sceptical about drinking tap water, so they have chosen other options.

A woman plugged South Africans with a tap water filter in a TikTok video. Image: @miss.king02

Source: TikTok

This hun plugged South Africans with a tap water filter which impressed many online users.

Woman shows off her tap water filter

TikTok user @miss.king02 revealed to her viewers that she had been using the tap water filter for a year now and was ready to replace it with a new one.

The video unveiled how she removed the old tap water filter and showcased the lingering dirt. The stunner expressed the following in her TikTok caption:

"Guys, look at the dirt that comes out of our taps! If you don’t already have one, please get it. It's so easy to install and makes a world of difference. Protect your health and enjoy cleaner water."

@miss.king02 then goes on to install the new one. She also stated that she preferred buying a new one rather than replacing it. @miss.king02 shared that one could purchase their tap water filter from Takealot for R195.

Watch the video below:

SA shows interest in the hun's plug

The woman's hook-up impressed the online community, and many flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Naigh-night said:

"Thank you. Yoh, I'm 6 months in on TikTok, and I've learned so much."

TeeCeeZA was shocked:

"That's scary. Oh my goodness, no more tap water."

To which the hun responded by saying:

"It is so crazy!"

Mpho added:

"This is great, but what was that black thing that came out after replacing it with a new filter?"

M.andy66 wrote:

"Thanks, dear, this is a must-have."

Ntozini Prudence550 shared:

"The best I have always changed mine every four months as the instructions on the box say... I will now leave it for one year."

KwaZulu-Natal woman shares jaw-dropping microwave cleaning hack

Briefly News previously reported that one stunner in the KwaZulu-Natal province flexed how she cleans her microwave in style, and people were amazed by her hack.

TikTok user @diy_by_cphumer dished out an impressive trick that had South Africans going wild in the comments. The hun revealed to her viewers that she recently learnt the trick of removing the glass on the microwave for a "better deep" clean.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News