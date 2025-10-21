Social media users defended rapper Nadia Nakai and amapiano singer Sha Sha following the remarks made by a PA member

Victoria Africa has gone viral after a video of her calling for Zimbabwean celebrities residing in South Africa to be deported

The PA Women’s League leader ruffled feathers with her sentiments, with many people calling them dangerous

Mzansi has rallied behind Nadia Nakai and Sha Sha following a PA Member's defamatory remarks. Image: Nadia Nakai, Shashaofficial

Source: Instagram

Social media erupted when a PA member, Victoria Africa, demanded the deportation of Zimbabwean-born celebrities residing in South Africa.

Africa, who is the PA Women’s League leader, named rapper Nadia Nakai, Sha Sha and TV presenter Peter Ndoro in her rant. Briefly News previously reported that SA men swooned over Sha Sha. This ruffled many people's feathers, as some people called her remarks offensive.

What did the PA member say about Nadia?

In a video posted by Hopwell Chin'ono, Victoria Africa argued that SA already has a favourable number of intelligent, talented and capable people to represent the country.

"We don't want foreigners to speak for us and represent us. We have enough intelligent South Africans who are capable of doing that. We want all of these people deported back to their countries. It does not matter the number of years you have been in the country, we want them gone," Africa remarked.

"We are also coming for the likes of Peter Ndoro, who is a TV presenter in the country. Who said we cannot present our own TV shows? Who said we lack such a skill?" she asked, adding that Ndoro should put his acquired skills to good use in his country.

Africa, who is reportedly affiliated with Operation Dudula, further claimed that the country lacks TV stations because Zimbabweans are in South Africa.

"We don't want Nadia Nakai representing us. She must go and represent her people," she boldly stated. "The likes of Sha Sha are here speaking our local languages, pretending to be South Africans. No sense of pride!" she exclaimed.

SA defended Nadia Nakai and Sha Sha against a PA member who called for their deportation. Image: Nadianakai, Shashaofficial

Source: Instagram

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi defended Nadia Nakai, Sha Sha and Peter Ndoro from Africa's remarks:

@ThusoAfrica mentioned:

"Victoria wants Non-South African black artists living in SA, like Nadia Nakai, deported. SA actress Thuso Mbedu, who featured in the movie The Woman King, live and works in America. Must she be deported to SA? Xenophobic South Africans are embarrassing the country.

@RodgersMalepe asked:

"I wonder why people in South Africa are against people who are trying to make a difference, unlike the ANC and the EFF."

@daddyhope said:

"When stupidity stands in front of a camera, it becomes even louder. These days, it seems that when people fail in school or fail to succeed professionally, they turn to xenophobia as their last resort, hoping it will take them to Parliament."

@hgh4hours replied:

"Not Nadia Nakai and Shasha catching strays."

@WachoKuda argued:

"South Africa’s problem isn’t the Zimbabwean selling tomatoes or Nadia Nakai and Shasha making music."

Nadia Nakai shows off curves

In a previous report from Briefy News, rapper Nadia Nakai showed off her new body after getting a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL).

The Naa Mean rapper revealed that she went under the knife during the taping of her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga.

Source: Briefly News