Amapiano Singer Shasha’s Weight Gain Sparks Debate: “When Did We Get Here”
by  Jessica Gcaba
3 min read
  • A viral video of Amapiano singer Shasha performing Tender Love sparked a huge debate online
  • A social media user posted a video of the Amapiano singer performing the song, and her outfit sparked a frenzy
  • Some peeps felt as though the Zimbabwean beauty had gained weight, while others remained in awe over her talent

Shasha's weight gain was a huge debate.
Amapiano star Shasha’s weight was largely debated online. Image: Shashaofficial1
Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean beauty Shasha was a hot topic recently. The singer was under scrutiny after peeps noticed her weight gain during a performance.

The Amapiano star had a recent performance where she sang her classic hit Tender Love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small from her 2019 album Blossom.

Did Shasha gain weight?

An X user by the handle @Zikamnyamane posted a video of the star wearing oversized, baggy jeans and a red top. This might have added an illusion that she had gained some weight. The user added the caption, "Shasha is gaining weight."

Another fan pointed out that back in August, Shasha looked slimmer when she was wearing shorts and a black leather jacket.

In a recent Instagram post, the BET award-winning singer spoke about how public perception has influenced how she posts her photos.

"People ask me why I ghost. I think it’s a mix of perfectionism and really life happening. People in the public eye tend to put out perfect pictures, including me lol, but I think this season or chapter of my life, with the work I’ve been through inside and out, I think has brought me to the conclusion that…. Tune in, I’ll tell you more," she teased.

Below are some of the reactions to the post about her weight:

@SaNtlokwana assumed:

"If it’s this quick, it might be medication, but I'm not assuming that she’s on any. But weight gain can be easy and quick."

@T_Batsoo replied:

"Those family planning nton nton don't play."

@Nantsa31 added:

"Ooooh, I hate them (family planning). Then there's me who does not want to have kids, I am forced to use them."

@DwayneBluePlank asked:

"Weight aside, does she have other songs?"

@SadikiGiven said:

"It's the food in Mzansi. We have mogodu Monday and in Zim they probably do not sell kotas."

@Unpopuular complimented:

"Sha sha is growing rather fine."

@ChelseaChiefs stated:

"Same WhatsApp group with MaWhoo, this one."

@MphephuMavino exclaimed:

"One of my favourites, I really like the story of how she broke into the industry!"

@FittedZi responded:

"You can tell that she is getting paid. Plus, women’s bodies are unpredictable."

Shasha's beauty divides the internet

In similar news from Briefly News, South African men swooned over a very gorgeous Shasha. The Ndawana singer had many people backtracking on their feelings about illegal foreigners, following a video of her dancing.

These views sparked accusations of these men having a double standard when it comes to tackling illegal immigration. One person summed it up perfectly: "Honestly speaking, as South Africans, we have no problem with foreigners who are in the country legally."

