A man went viral after filming his risky attempt to grab a python hiding in the wheel well of a 4x4, resulting in him suffering for his mistake

The alarming clip was shared on Facebook, garnering massive views and comments from viewers who spoke on his careless snake handling technique

Social media users were stunned by the sight and criticised his lack of protective gear, and urged him to seek urgent medical attention for the bite

A man was filmed trying to catch a snake from inside the wheel. Image: Murliwale Hausla Foundation

Source: TikTok

A shocking video of a man’s casual yet dangerous attempt to remove a snake from the wheel well of his vehicle went viral, sparking intense debate about wildlife handling safety.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Murliwale Hausla Foundation, captured a high-stakes moment of direct interaction with the reptile.

The video focuses closely on a snake that had coiled itself into the wheel well of a large 4x4 car. In the clip shared by the Facebook account, the Murliwale Hausla Foundation showed the snake’s head raised, facing the top of the wheel area, with its neck fully visible. The man filming slowly moved his hand close, attempting to grab the reptile by the neck.

Snake found hiding in the wheel well

His slow, cautious pace, however, gave the snake ample time to react in aggression. The moment he reached for the snake, the python lunged, biting his hand. He quickly recoiled, and the snake instantly lowered itself, hiding again behind the wheel.

Disclaimer: In situations like this, never attempt to harm or handle the reptile. For the safety of the animal and yourself, immediately vacate the area and contact the SPCA or a professional snake removal service. Do not attempt to kill the snake, as this is unnecessary and often illegal.

The man was cautioned by many viewers to wear protective equipment while handling snakes. Murliwale Hausla Foundation

Source: Facebook

SA comments on the man’s snake-handling technique

The comments section was filled with nearly 1K comments from social media users who mostly criticised the man’s snake handling technique. Many viewers agreed that he was simply too slow in his approach, advising him to always wear protective equipment or use specialised tools when attempting to remove any reptile. The strongest reactions focused on the danger he prevented.

Some viewers were quick to point out that he was lucky the snake was a non-venomous python. They warned that if the snake had been a highly venomous species, like a black mamba, the consequences would have been severe, resulting in a medical emergency. Amidst the shock, other viewers also offered practical advice, urging the man to seek medical attention immediately, as even a non-venomous bite can carry risks of infection.

User @Abubakar Fika said:

"You are lucky it's a python, don't try this with the mamba or cobra families."

User @Najib Dek explained:

"Snake possesses the power to kill. It’s God given gifts to survive these tough habitats. When faced with a snake, he thinks he is in real danger, just like when you would be when faced with bigger threats. My biggest warning, stay away from all animals because you never know, even your pet cat. Even the smallest, for their safety and for your safety. These are living creatures."

User @Spinker Nyaigoti commented:

"The only thing I'm doing in this situation is to turn on the engine and drive."

User @Afam Andrew Akose advised:

"Don't use your hand, construct a tool to remove it."

User @Patrick Thutlwa said:

"Yeses! Run to the hospital."

User @Monica Ndlovu said:

"You're playing with fire."

User @Ross Pokere commented:

"Too slow. Should have rushed in to the neck- head. Non ven python. We catch them in QLD all the time."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

