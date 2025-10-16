A giant snake spotted slithering into a bush pit sparked an online frenzy after the video surfaced on social media

The suspenseful video was shared on Facebook and attracted massive views and comments from a shocked and worried online audience

Social media users were stunned by the sight, with many strongly advising the men to move away for safety and leave the reptile in peace

A social media user shared a video of a massive snake going deep into a pit. Image: Mpumelelo Lwazi Mkhonza

Source: TikTok

A man who was with other gents filmed a chance encounter with a massive snake, which disappeared into the ground. The video was shared on social media, where it started a debate.

The surprising clip, shared on Facebook by Mpumelelo Lwazi Mkhonza, sparked debate, with some viewers worried about safety and others commenting with humour.

The video, shared by Facebook user Mpumelelo Lwazi Mkhonza, begins with the camera focused intently on the long, thick snake as it begins to slip into a deep pit in the bush. The man filming, whose face is not shown, gets closer and can be heard speaking in pure astonishment, continuously exclaiming that he had never seen a snake that big before.

Despite his shock, he remains dangerously close to the pit, clearly captivated by the size of the reptile.

The snake disappears into a pit

The people accompanying him can also be heard expressing their awe, confirming the size of the creature. The video shows the snake patiently and powerfully manoeuvring its entire length into the hole until it fully disappears. The clip highlights the scale of the snake, which appeared to be completely at home in its territory.

Social media users told the men to be careful and warned them not to bother the snake in its territory. Image: Mpumelelo Lwazi Mkhonza

Source: TikTok

SA raises safety concerns

Social media users were shocked by the sight of the snake and shared their concerns for the men's safety. Many viewers advised all of them to move away from the pit, saying they would have never gotten as close as they did. They urged him to call the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to ensure the area was safe and that the snake could be relocated if necessary.

Others responded with a sense of respect for the wildlife. They warned the men not to bother the snake in its own territory, arguing that since the snake was not bothering anyone, it should be left alone.

User @Sarise Sinas said:

"Call the SPCA unit izonibulala lento isindala kakhulu (this thing might attack you, it's grown)."

User @Riley Jenkins joked:

"Touch the tail, dawg. Play with it."

User @Sbusis Dlamini commented:

"It deserves to live, that's why it's in a restricted area, far from human beings."

User @Mbuso Mgenge shared:

"Hawu! madoda ngabe niyayibamba izoba igozi phela (but guy, you should have caught it, it's going to be very dangerous)."

User @Hlangalezwe Ka Dingiswao added:

"Aniyeke ilwane nazo ziphile hau (let animals be freely)! Yini kodwa (please)."

User @L'bah Cele said:

"Abakaze bayibuke le movie ethi Anaconda laba, balekani (they clearly have never watched the movie Anaconda, run guys)."

Watch the Facebook video below:

