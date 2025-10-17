A social media user shared a video alerting followers to a massive 75% off on Lindt wafer chocolate at Woolworths, causing an online scramble for the expensive treat

The popular clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from eager and humorous shoppers

Social media users were excited by the cheap price, with many saying they would finally be able to taste the expensive chocolate, but worried staff would clear the shelves first

A woman's simple shopping alert sent social media users into a frenzy after a video revealed a huge discount on a luxury Swiss chocolate brand at Woolworths.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @itsexclamationmark_, was met with a mix of excitement, hope, and anxiety from viewers who wished to still find some at their retail stores.

The video shows the TikTok user @itsexclamationmark_ in a Woolworths store, picking a packet of Lindt wafer chocolate from an almost empty shelf, and then placing it in a trolley with a few more.

The woman shows the marked-down chocolates

The video displays the 75% off mark, which brings the sale price down to an incredibly low R36.90. The sight of such a high-end brand at a budget price immediately grabbed the attention of thousands of shoppers because of its rarity.

SA reacts to the massive sale

The post, which was shared on 12 October, attracted many comments from social media users who were excited about the massive sale. For many, the discount was their chance to finally taste the expensive luxury chocolate. Many expressed interest in the sale, with many promising to go and get the chocolates immediately.

Some asked about the expiry date of the chocolates, speculating that the huge discount was possibly due to the products being close to expiring. Most agreed they would still buy them, reasoning they would 'finish them quickly anyway.' Others were worried that staff members would buy all the discounted chocolates before they could even get to the shop.

User @Shai said:

"I absolutely ran when I saw this lol got 6 boxes 😂🥰 thank you."

User @GlamourGoodsEmporium commented:

"There was a lady at Malvern Park Shopping Centre who took every single one of the 33 Boxes they had available and told the staff that they didn't have a limit on it, so they couldn't restrict her."

User @FM shared:

"Westwood has stock."

User @dipikkaa.h added:

"Please give me one box."

User @Fozia Benjamin said:

"Oh my word! That's my favourite."

User @ninalicious04 asked:

"Did anyone find any in Cape Town? I'd like a few boxes, please."

