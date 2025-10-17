A man shared a video showcasing the shockingly high rental prices in Cape Town, including a back room in Claremont listed for nearly R10,000

The controversial clip was shared on TikTok, and it sparked an intense debate about the city's unaffordable property market

Many social media users agreed that the prices were excessive, with many linking the crisis to political influence and worrying about the impact of digital nomads

A local gent's video exposing the high cost of rentals in Cape Town ignited a serious debate about affordability and the city’s housing crisis.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @judestms, gained comments from viewers who were disappointed by the city's high-priced properties, and some who defended the rental prices.

The man, TikTok user @judestms, starts his analysis by searching the Property 24 website, where he notes a back room in Claremont being advertised for a rental price of R9,750. He humorously points out the sink on the side, laughing that the unit was listed as a full apartment. He noted that water and electricity were not included, making the price even more expensive. The only upsides were that the landlord allowed animals and offered free cleaning service and Wi-Fi.

Comparing Cape Town rental prices with Jozi

He moved on to a second property that shocked him: a three-bedroom, unfurnished house in Kenilworth renting for R32,000, with water and electricity billed separately. A two-bedroom apartment in the same area was listed at R22,000. The man argued that these amounts do not reflect a standard of living that matches the salaries of ordinary Capetonians. He compared the rentals to those in Johannesburg and Pretoria, suggesting residents there pay less for comparable living spaces. He concluded by suggesting that the high rental prices were a form of "forced removals," linking the crisis to the local politics.

SA debates about Cape Town rental prices

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing their stand on the man's crashout. Many viewers confirmed his claims, stating that salaries in Cape Town often fail to match the high rental costs. The issue of digital nomads was raised, with many worrying that their presence was driving landlords to push prices until locals could no longer afford anything.

A few landlords defended the market, countering that the high rates and taxes they pay force them to increase rental prices to cover their costs. The overall sentiment confirmed the struggle faced by middle-class and working residents in the Mother City.

User @Stormy commented:

"No, this is insane. Where are people's salaries gonna be spent if that's how much they have to pay just to get a decent roof over they're heads? That's how most people could end up living paycheck to paycheck, not enjoying the money that they so tirelessly worked for, which is the whole point."

User @Ngobese321 added:

"It is deliberate to keep certain demographics out of Cape Town."

User @user1442587994533 asked:

"To the people stating what they are paying for rent in Jhb (significantly less), tell us the area you are renting in? 🤨 He is talking about rentals in Kenilworth, which is the equivalent of Sandton and surrounds 🙄. Cape Town has the sea and the mountain, and is a tourist attraction centre. What does Jhb have?"

User @Nikolai shared:

"Cape Town isn't for us. It's priced for foreigners now. Earlier this year, I was checking a website for an upcoming development. The prices were listed in USD. We're done🙃."

User @SaltyLemon said:

"The digital nomads are pushing the locals out because landlords are becoming greedy."

User @Nomi shared:

"You are so real for this!!! The Department of Human Settlements desperately needs to get involved because we need spatial equality, wow!"

