A local man was in disbelief when he saw that one of the tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup cost millions of rands

The international soccer tournament takes place across three countries: Mexico, the United States, and Canada

South Africans in the TikTok video's comment section were just as shocked and cracked jokes, as that was all they could do after seeing the millions

Many South Africans were stunned to see the ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Images: lupengyu / Getty Images, @_spiceg_ / TikTok

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup eight months away, excitement is building for the major international tournament. However, when a Cape Town man showed the expensive ticket prices, which were in the millions, both he and several South Africans reacted with shock.

The highly anticipated soccer tournament is scheduled to take place from 11 June, 2026 to 19 July, 2026 across three countries — Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

TikTok user Edumisa Dotwana uploaded a video on 15 October, 2025 to show the cost of ticket prices at SoFi Stadium in California, United States, for Match 4. The match, scheduled for 12 June, 2026, will be between the host country and another nation yet to be announced.

The ticket price, available from the secondary ticket marketplace Viagogo, that shocked Edumisa cost R3 006 843 each, which was in a VIP section of the stadium. He also saw prices ranging between R37 000 and R78 000. The cheapest ticket on the site at the time of publication was R17 395.

The young man said to the public:

"What am I looking at here? Am I bugging? I can't believe it. So I'm not going to watch the World Cup live?"

While R3 million for a ticket may seem ridiculous, it is not the most expensive one for that day. Briefly News scanned the various seating areas and found that the most expensive ticket available at the time of publication cost R14 686 544 and was located on the pitch.

The perks include:

A clear view

A ticket and meal package

VIP pass

Access to the VIP lounge

Parking

Unlimited food and drinks (beer and soft drinks)

2026 World Cup ticket prices stun South Africans

Hundreds of South Africans expressed shock in the comment section. Some were in disbelief that people would opt to pay R3 million for a 90-minute game, while others joked that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would need to step in.

South Africans were in disbelief when they saw the ticket prices. Image: andresr

Source: Getty Images

@official_sydney_fx humorously told the online community:

"There will be no noise in the stadium but the rich laughs."

A stunned @lucky_gunna0 stated:

"Bruh, even Qatar wasn't this bad. My parents laughed when I showed them the ticket prices."

@b.onoooo shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Taking the World Cup to the United States was the worst decision for football!"

@adi100_ had a solution for South Africans in Gauteng who wanted to watch the matches:

"Yoh, haa. They should broadcast at FNB Stadium. We will go there as a country."

@thesuperofthedupers joked with the public:

"We are going to need a commission for all South African attendees because there's no way."

A heartbroken @ol3rato.k stated:

"This is pure greed."

Edumisa jokingly replied to the TikTok user:

"This is the greed they talk about in the Bible."

Watch the TikTok video Edumisa posted on his account below:

