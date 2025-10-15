Bafana Bafana qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had one man wanting to know about the vuvuzelas' return

FIFA banned the plastic instrument when it disturbed players and fans during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Social media users joked about how they would bring them back and spoke about President Donald Trump's travel bans

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

After Bafana Bafana qualified to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a man wanted to know about the return of vuvuzelas. Images: Sange Zonda / Facebook, ManoAfrica / Getty Images

Source: UGC

With Bafana Bafana qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, many South Africans celebrated the long-awaited victory online and congratulated the team members. During the online celebrations, one man humorously asked for the return of the vuvuzelas.

The national soccer team secured its place at the international tournament after defeating Rwanda 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium during a qualifying round on 14 October, 2025.

On the same day, South African TikTok user Nekeeran asked local internet users what the plan was for the plastic horn, which is often used at soccer games.

After jokingly asking how people were going to 'smuggle' the vuvuzela into America and Canada, he added:

"Maybe we take it to Mexico first, then we take it up."

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June, 2026 to 19 July, 2026.

Nekeeran may have opted to use the word 'smuggle' because of FIFA's ban on the vuvuzela after it received major backlash following the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The publication Anadolu Ajansı reports that FIFA banned the monotone instrument after 2010, when it became an audible hindrance to players and soccer fans.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo once complained about the noisy vuvuzelas. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Vuvuzela talk amuses South Africans

Nekeeran's thoughts had hundreds of social media users cracking jokes about how they could get the plastic instrument in the stadium. Other online community members shared how they needed Zakumi, the 2010 FIFA World Cup mascot, to make an appearance at the sporting event.

@socioperc humorously told the public:

"The best plan is to record the sound on our phones, then use Bluetooth speakers all at the same time."

@jaitin jokingly wrote:

"Americans will think a vuvuzela is a weapon of mass destruction."

@connietshegojonas added under the post:

"My thing is, Bafana Bafana needs to win the World Cup, especially since it’s happening in the United States. South Africans already have a small beef with Americans, so yeah, they need to win! To ensure a win, please play Waka Waka by Shakira, bring Zakumi, and bring back vuvuzelas. We need to win."

@wellnesswithasandamagwaz remarked in the comments:

"I never realised how annoying the vuvuzela was for other countries."

@___asmara__xo said with a laugh:

"Watch Trump put a travel ban on South Africa, forget the vuvuzelas."

On a serious note, @lomari10 stated:

"We first have to worry about getting past the USA's customs officers and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents. I'm concerned that we'll be denied visas and entry. Say we get past customs, the chances are still great that one can be kidnapped by ICE agents and end up in a detention centre."

Watch the TikTok video, posted on Nekeeran's account, below:

3 Other stories about Bafana Bafana

In another article, Briefly News reported that sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke celebrated the big win and shared her excitement for the boys' trip to America.

reported that sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke celebrated the big win and shared her excitement for the boys' trip to America. Bafana Bafana's team manager, Vincent Tseka, faced heavy criticism when a clip showed him making a 'shh' gesture. The reaction many thought was arrogant brought past administrative mistakes back into the spotlight.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa threw shade at Donald Trump and mentioned the 49 Afrikaner refugees after Bafana Bafana qualified for the World Cup. Internet users expressed laughter in the comments.

Source: Briefly News