South Africa's Qualification: Bafana Bafana secured a 3-0 win over Rwanda, finishing top of Group C with 18 points

Sports commentator Grand Dilan humorously expressed his disappointment, feigning tears and addressing the Rwandan team

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featuring 48 teams. The online community reacted to the clip, sharing their thoughts in the comments

In a stunning turn of events, South Africa secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Rwanda 3-0 in their final Group C qualifier.

A sports commentator shared his disappointment about South Africa qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The victory marked a significant milestone for Bafana Bafana, who will now make their fourth appearance in the tournament.

The win was met with mixed reactions, particularly from sports commentator Grand Dilan, who expressed his disappointment in a humorous video.

Donning his signature helmet, Dilan took to his TikTok account under the handle @realgranddilan, feigned tears and addressed the Rwandan team, saying,

"Rwanda, Rwanda, Rwanda, I sent you people to go and beat, they are going to the World Cup."

He added:

"Thunder fire you, you people in Rwanda, Rwanda, thunder, thunder."

Despite the light-hearted jab, South Africa's qualification is a testament to the team's hard work and determination. The team faced a setback earlier in the campaign, being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player. However, they managed to overcome the obstacle and secure their spot in the tournament.

The social media user @realgranddilan's video grabbed the attention of many since it was published on 14 October 2025, with reactions flooding in from fans and commentators.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featuring 48 teams, a significant increase from the previous 32-team format. South Africa's qualification marks the country's return to the global stage after a 16-year absence. The team joins other African nations, including Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, and Ghana, who have already secured their spots in the tournament.

The South African team is celebrating their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

SA reacts to sports commentator's take on Bafana Bafana's win

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some shared their thoughts, saying:

Ivyson said:

"The first time we are South Africans, we are proud of Nigeria."

Thato Madix🇬🇧🇿🇦 cracked a joke saying:

"Nigeria, you can take Sunnyside as your reward 😂."

Neo expressed:

"Nigerians can have Amapiano, we will take the World Cup 🏆."

Zanele replied:

"I’m saying, and I’m saying this without any fear of contradiction. We’re cruising nicely🥳."

N stated:

"Congratulations to Bafana Bafana, 100% local players."

God Power shared:

"Bro is very stressed... South Africa, let's give him more stress."

Mdevol commented:

"Askies OGA .... keep on trying...... congratulations Bafana Bafana, we are proud of you... Evidence Makgopa, thank you for your patience, and Apolis, you are talented."

