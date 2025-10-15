A man congratulated South Africa on their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in a heartwarming and humorous video

In a heartwarming yet humorous turn of events, a man has taken to social media to congratulate South Africa on its qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A man expressed his thanks to Nigeria after South Africa secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: @kabelomoumakwe

Source: TikTok

The man, in a video that has garnered significant attention online, is seen dancing and expressing his joy for Bafana Bafana's achievement while playfully mocking the Nigerian team and thanking them.

The clip shared by the gent himself under the TikTok handle @kabelomoumakwe has been making the rounds on social media platforms, showcasing @kabelomoumakwe's enthusiasm and sportsmanship. Despite Nigeria's own World Cup qualification hopes, @kabelomoumakwe chose to focus on celebrating South Africa's success.

His lighthearted jabs at the Nigerian team have amused online users, who appreciate the humour and camaraderie.

Bafana Bafana's qualification for the World Cup marks a significant milestone for South African football. The team has been working tirelessly to regain its footing on the international stage, and this achievement is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

The footage, published on 14 October 2025, sparked a positive reaction from fans, with many praising the TikTok user @kabelomoumakwe for his good sportsmanship. In the world of football, where rivalries can often be intense, this display of camaraderie and humour serves as a refreshing reminder of the power of sports to bring people together.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the tournament. South Africa, which last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 when it hosted the tournament, is now back in the competition. Before that, they qualified in 2002 and 1998. The country has secured a spot for the 2026 World Cup, marking its return to the global stage after a 16-year absence.

The competition promises to be exciting and unpredictable. For now, the fans are celebrating this milestone, and the African continent is happy to join in on the joy.

A man sat in a car dressed in his Kaizer Chiefs top. Image: @kabelomoumakwe

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to Nigerian man's celebration of Bafana Bafana's win

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with comments like:

Njabulo Nkosi said:

"Your Zulu accent vs naija accent, this guy is Nigerian 🇳🇬 I just can’t prove it."

SA’s ninja turtle added:

"Kabelo, you ran away from your country and grew up in SA, ne?"

Aus Tee wrote:

"I am going 4 Jollof rice lunch today in Sunnyside."

Bulumko commented:

"Tomorrow, let's all go to their shops and buy jollof rice."

Watch the video below:

