Cape Town content creator Cool Story Bru shared an emotional video celebrating Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The content creator explained that this is the first time since 2002 that Bafana Bafana have qualified for a World Cup on merit

South Africans flooded the comments with excitement, with some sharing their hopes for the team winning the World Cup in 2026

A Cape Town content creator has captured the emotions of an entire nation after sharing a video celebrating Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The clip, posted on 14 October 2025 and has over 300,000 views and thousands of comments from South Africans who were overjoyed by the news.

The video shows the content creator struggling to contain his excitement as he shares the breaking news.

"Okay, guys, some huge breaking news. Bafana Bafana have officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup. I cannot believe we've actually done it. This is the first time since 2002 that Bafana Bafana are qualifying for a World Cup on merit, and it's the first time since 2010 that we will participate in the World Cup. Because in 2010, we got in automatically because we were hosting, but now we have qualified on merit again. This is huge, some of the best news of the whole year. Bafana Bafana, the country is so proud of you. Well done, boys," he says.

The qualification came after Bafana Bafana secured the top spot in Group C by beating Rwanda on the final day, with Nigeria doing them a favour by defeating Benin. The team had been coasting towards qualification until they were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, resulting in a 3-0 forfeit. But the boys bounced back and secured their place at the World Cup 26, sparking euphoric scenes in the Mbombela Stadium stands.

A Cape Town man got emotional over Bafana Bafana's latest win. Images: @coolstorybru

Mzansi celebrates Bafana's qualification

South Africans flooded the comments with messages of pride, excitement, and nostalgia as they celebrated the team's achievement.

@brad wrote:

"Well done to Bafana Bafana."

@sno joked:

"Bafana Bafana didn't have to put me on so much stress tho😭🥀."

@mahlogonolo_seroka12 declared:

"After we win the 2026 World Cup, we want to host in 2030😏."

@richard_james_newton asked:

"Anyone remember the Benni McCarthy and Mark Fish days? ❤️🇿🇦."

@mzansi_ai predicted:

"Bafana Bafana will win the World Cup."

South Africa's World Cup return

Content creator @coolstorybru_ shared the emotional video to celebrate South Africa's return to the FIFA World Cup after 16 years. According to FIFA, South Africa has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a historic moment for Bafana Bafana and reigniting national pride. Coach Hugo Broos now turns his focus to guiding the team into the knockout phase for the first time in history.

This achievement adds to a golden period for South African sport, following the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph and the Proteas’ stunning victory over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s. Now, football has delivered its own reason for celebration.

Bafana Bafana have appeared in three previous World Cups, leaving memorable moments each time. In France in 1998, they earned two points after drawing with Denmark. At Korea/Japan 2002, they came back from two goals down to hold Paraguay and defeated Slovenia, exiting only on goals scored. As hosts in 2010, they famously beat France in Bloemfontein and bowed out on goal difference.

For the 2026 tournament in North America, Broos believes his squad has the right balance of experience, discipline, and belief to finally break through to the knockout stages.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

