A social media user shared an electrifying public celebration of Bafana Bafana’s recent victory, featuring a brass band performing a passionate local igwijo (traditional song) in a stadium

The highly energetic clip was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an entertained and united online community

Social media users were caught up in the vibe, wishing they were part of the crowd and declaring that the country deserved a major celebration

A video showcasing the pure, uncontrolled joy of South African football fans captured the spirit of the nation in a stadium after Bafana Bafana qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The electrifying clip, shared on TikTok user @blaq_king14, was met with joy, excitement and national pride from viewers whose faith in the national squad has been restored.

The short video shared by TikTok user @blaq_king14 shows viewers a stadium setting, believed to be Toyota Stadium in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, where the teams played. The lively scene is a massive celebration following Bafana Bafana's 3-0 victory over Rwanda, a win that secured their position at the top of their qualifying group for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA.

Bafana Bafana qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The heart of the celebration is a brass band playing a local igwijo, creating a powerful, rhythmic sound. A large crowd gathered, singing and dancing with incredible enthusiasm. The collective joy and perfectly synchronised rhythm of the celebrations highlighted the deep cultural significance of football in South Africa.

Bafana Bafana secures World Cup return

South Africa has successfully qualified for the FIFA World Cup 26 after a dramatic finish to their qualifying campaign, marking their return to the tournament after a lengthy absence. The team, coached by Hugo Broos, secured top spot in Group C following their victory over Rwanda, an accomplishment made possible when Nigeria defeated Benin on the final day, negating a prior points forfeiture against Lesotho.

This qualification follows a period of significant success in other South African sports, but ends a long drought for football since their last match in the 2010 competition. Coach Hugo, who previously helped Belgium reach the 1986 World Cup semi-finals, expressed his joy and affirmed that the team's goal is now to advance past the group stage for the first time. The team is strengthened by key talents like Goalkeeper of the Year Ronwen Williams and star midfielder Teboho Mokoena. (Source: FIFA)

SA celebrates Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualification

The video garnered massive views and comments from social media users who were entertained and celebrated Bafana Bafana's qualification. Many viewers wished they were among the gathered crowd, convinced they would have loved the infectious energy and vibe.

Some expressed that the country, which had recently faced disappointment in its soccer performance, deserved such a significant weekend celebration. Others, overwhelmed by the displayed enthusiasm, expressed a hopeful desire for Mzansi to be granted a second chance at hosting the World Cup.

User User @Tee commented:

"America must be ready for us 😌🔥."

User @MaggieB added:

"We deserve a big weekend for this🥳❤. Sigowile hayi (we've gone through a lot)😭."

User @Neh-woh said:

"I think FIFA should let us host😂. There's plenty of entertainment in Mzansi😂."

User @Lele 🇿🇦 shared:

"The one country that knows how to have fun. Trend setters."

User @Tshililo🎀added:

"I am finally going to see South Africa participating in a World Cup. In 2010, I was very young, futhi (and) I thought we won😭."

User @Com4ort commented:

"USA here we come 😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

