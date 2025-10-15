Bafana Bafana showed their class with an impressive display that kept their World Cup hopes alive

Coach Hugo Broos spoke about the journey with the team and the milestones they’ve reached together

Key players Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa made a lasting impression with their performances

Bafana Bafana officially booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a commanding 3-0 victory over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Goals from Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa capped a historic night as South Africa returned to football’s biggest stage after years of heartbreak.

Hugo Broos Confirms Plans to Retire After Leading Bafana Bafana to 2026 World Cup

South Africa showed intent from the first whistle, delivering a precise and complete performance in their FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier. Despite it being only their second-ever meeting with Rwanda, Hugo Broos’ side ensured the encounter would be one to remember.

Hugo Broos announces retirement after World Cup

Following the historic qualification, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, confirmed his plans to retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At 74, Broos cited his age and desire to spend more time with his family and grandchildren as key reasons for stepping down.

Reflecting on the achievement, Broos emphasised the collective effort behind Bafana Bafana’s success over the past three years.

“This is my last job,” he said, adding,

“I will not die on the bench.”

His contract expires after the World Cup, and he has confirmed that he will not pursue another coaching role; instead, he will retire on his own terms.

Hugo Broos Confirms Plans to Retire After Leading Bafana Bafana to 2026 World Cup

A legacy of success and discipline

Hugo Broos leaves behind a remarkable coaching career spanning nearly four decades. His achievements include:

Bafana Bafana: Africa Cup of Nations Bronze Medalist

Africa Cup of Nations Bronze Medalist Cameroon: AFCON Champion

AFCON Champion Club Brugge: Belgian Pro League & Belgian Cup Winner

Belgian Pro League & Belgian Cup Winner RSC Anderlecht: Belgian Pro League Champion

Belgian Pro League Champion Belgian Coach of the Year

Broos’ legacy is defined by passion, discipline, and consistent success, both on the club and international stage. His tenure with Bafana Bafana will be remembered not only for the team's return to the World Cup but also for nurturing a squad capable of playing precise, attacking football.

Rising Stars Shine on Historic Night

The match itself showcased South Africa’s emerging talent. Thalente Mbatha opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a clever link-up with Oswin Appollis, marking his third international goal and his first in a World Cup qualifying campaign.

Appollis, who had already provided the assist, doubled the advantage in the 26th minute, scoring his fourth international goal and taking his tally in the qualifiers to two goals and three assists. Evidence Makgopa sealed the victory with a header from an Appollis corner in the 72nd minute, completing a dominant performance by the hosts.

Bafana Bafana’s victory over Rwanda not only secured their World Cup place but also highlighted a squad brimming with confidence, skill, and determination under Hugo Broos’ leadership.

