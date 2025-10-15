A South African man revealed how prepaid electricity meters in complexes might be used for other expenses, including water bills

The system allegedly works by loading all charges onto a virtual wallet, which is then deducted from prepaid electricity top-ups

The revelation sparked a heated discussion online, with many expressing frustration and calling for greater transparency in utility billing systems

A South African man went viral after breaking down how residents in certain complexes might unknowingly be paying their water bills through prepaid electricity meters.

In a viral video that left many shocked, the gent who goes by the TikTok handle @djwesreddy explained the hidden link between electricity top-ups and municipal or estate charges.

He began by saying,

"Did you know that if you have a prepaid electricity meter and you are in a complex, you are probably paying your water bill through the electricity meter? It sounds crazy, but let me explain."

@djwesreddy went on to unpack how the system allegedly works by loading all charges onto a virtual wallet, from which deductions are made during prepaid electricity top-ups. The amount first goes into a virtual wallet. Over the next few days, the water usage gets recorded and deducted from that same balance.

"If you use R30 of water and R70 of electricity, the total of R100 gets taken from the wallet, and your electricity cuts off," he explained.

He added that other expenses, such as rates, levies, and even rent, can also be charged through the same system.

"Your account can be loaded with all these charges, and the total amount gets taken from your wallet top-up," he said.

The social media user @djwesreddy concluded by noting,

"It’s designed to force you to pay for everything, and if you don’t, your electricity shuts off."

The revelation sparked a heated discussion online since it was published on 15 October 2025, with many South Africans expressing confusion and frustration over how complex billing systems are structured in residential estates. Others thanked content creator @djwesreddy for shedding light on an issue they had long suspected but didn’t fully understand.

The video has since sparked calls for greater transparency in utility billing systems across South Africa.

SA shares their thoughts on utility billing systems in Mzansi

South Africans took to the comments section expressing their thoughts on the man's take on the utility billing systems, saying:

Anastasia Cassim said:

"True.Tenant renting one of our units in a complex. The landlord's levy account is in arrears. When it gets to a certain day before the month end the prepaid meter is blocked until he pays the payment arrangement. Unfair towards our tenant."

User expressed:

"But is it legal."

Hoekom wil jy weet shared:

"This is why I bought a house. never doing complex scams ever again. The amount of fights I had with complexes is crazy. never again!"

Mardia replied:

"We have two meters. A prepaid electricity and a prepaid water meter."

Ke Smangmang commented:

"Oh... Makes sense now."

Susan Stols stated:

"We have separated water and electricity meters ànd pay levy."

Watch the video below:

