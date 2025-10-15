A South African woman showed how she cooks using candles instead of electricity, sparking laughter across TikTok

The viral video highlighted creativity amid rising power costs and load-shedding frustrations

Her inventive ‘candle stove’ on TikTok became a viral symbol of Mzansi’s humour and resilience

South Africans found the candle-cooking video hilarious yet inspiring, celebrating the woman’s creativity and her clever take on saving electricity costs.

A close-up portrait showed the woman smiling. Image: @busisiwe.promise1

Source: TikTok

A user of TikTok, @busisiwe.promise1, drew attention to online laughter after she posted a video on 25 September 2025 about how she cooks with candles instead of electricity. In the short clip aired, she was shown setting three candles in a sink with a small rack placed over the candles to place a pot. Her artistic approach was humorous yet useful, and it did not take long before she attracted South Africans who were amused by her ingenuity.

The video, uploaded by content creator @busisiwe.promise1, is a reflection of the conditions that many people in South Africa are going through due to the escalating costs of energy as well as load-shedding problems. The clip by Busisiwe turned a situation of usual exasperation into a comedy, proving that one can always create something under hard circumstances. Several audiences remarked that they liked the resourcefulness of hers, more so, her approach was not conventional but yet surprisingly effective.

Mzansi laughs at clever home cooking hack

In a matter of days, the video had received thousands of views and responses and became a common experience that was shared by many on TikTok and other social networks. Her practicality and humour made it very noticeable as she turned a common issue into the viral joke that nevertheless had a serious under-the-hood message regarding resilience. The South Africans were also not able to resist the idea of the candle stove, and many of them even tried it themselves because they wanted to have fun.

Responses were met with laughter, admiration and solidarity. Some users made jokes that she could be the next big invention, and others had it that it was evidence of the fact that South Africans could always find a way. The post was turned into a creative light such that it demonstrated how normal individuals tailored themselves in exceptional manners when confronted with hindrances such as power cuts.

A woman in her kitchen using candles to cook during load-shedding sparked laughter online. Image: @busisiwe.promise1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to electricity prices

Siyabonga Ndlovu said:

“Cover the candles with a clay pot (plants). The clay pot will absorb the heat from the candles and radiate the heat more.”

Dokotela commented:

“My patience won’t survive this. 🙄”

Luthandoe said:

“Hau, serious? 😳😳😳”

Niccithecrotcher wrote:

“Tekenology. 🤣🤣”

Souixxie commented:

“Just paid R30 for six candles. 😩 Can’t waste them like that.”

Nondz Ntuli said:

“Buy gas.”

Anati Mabentsela wrote:

“Cook beef, please, and tell us how long it takes.”

SBU added:

“If you continue to give temporary solutions to the poorest of the poor… one day. 😂🤣”

