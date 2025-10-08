Content creator Kara-Jayne Seynisch spoke to South Africans about the best time to buy electricity to save money

Kara-Jayne mentioned the different blocks municipalities across the country use when pricing the electricity

Social media users expressed frustration knowing that some people had to pay more for units than others

A content creator discussed with South Africans when the right time to buy electricity was, based on block tariffs. The helpful tips sparked a broader conversation about the power in the country.

Kara-Jayne Seynisch, whose content focuses on money management and more, took to her Instagram account on 7 October, 2025 to share how people can save money when buying units from Eskom. She noted that there was no direct link between electricity prices and calendar days.

"Municipalities price their electricity on what they call blocks, which they break up into Block 1, Block 2, and Block 3."

Kara-Jayne used the terms 'blocks' interchangeably with the term 'thresholds.' She explained that if a household uses only a certain amount of electricity every month, and people manage to stay within the first threshold of electricity, their units will cost the same. It doesn't matter whether the person bought units on the first of the month or the 28th.

"The minute you use more than the threshold and you move to the second block, then your units will cost more. If your household is a high-energy consumption household, then you'll be pushed into the third block. That's your premium price of electricity units."

The Live Savvy content creator stated that it wouldn't be in one's best interest to buy R2 000 worth of electricity on the first of the month, run out by the 25th, and buy another R2 000. This would push the person into the second bracket. Continuing the example, Kara-Jayne said that if you buy R2 000 on the first and run out a few days before the month ends, only purchase electricity for the last few days to stay within the first block.

Electricity advice sparks an online conversation

While some members of the online community expressed gratitude for the electricity-buying tips, others voiced frustration and shared personal experiences about how purchasing units affected their households.

@lizard20027 said to the public:

"I'm shocked by how little people actually understand this concept. Our schools failed us."

@sj_videomedia shared in the comment section:

"I stay in a one-bedroom cottage with four others around me that used to be a house, and I’m paying R4 a unit even though I only use a maximum of 180 units a month, since I’m always out and about."

A frustrated @kkjrocks added their opinion under the post:

"I don't know why the initial charges are based on the valuation of your property, because that is why you first start paying more per unit. It is not fair that I pay more per unit, and we've been unemployed. We are also using our electricity as sparingly as possible."

@dididiamond66 pointed out to people on the internet:

"Electricity is different in all areas. Where one person would receive quite a bit of units for R200, the next person in another area would receive fewer units for the same amount of money. Why should it be different from area to area and from one municipality to another?"

@chandrekerridge told the online crowd:

"I think it's ridiculous that we don't pay the same as the next person. It should be one cost, doesn't matter how much you use."

An appreciative @timdrmillar commented:

"Obsessed with your posts! So helpful."

